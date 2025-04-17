Oregon Ducks Hosting 5-Star Safety Recruit Jett Washington After USC, Alabama Visits
Five-star safety recruit Jett Washington is in the midst of a busy visit schedule, taking trips to see the USC Trojans and Alabama Crimson Tide during the spring. According to On3's Chad Simmons, Washington is set to visit the Texas A&M Aggies before traveling to the Oregon Ducks.
The weekend trip to Eugene, Oregon, will not be Washington's first time visiting the Ducks' campus. Washington was in town for Oregon's regular season win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, perhaps one of the most exciting games of the college football season.
The elite recruit has spoken in the past about his relationships with Ducks coach Dan Lanning and other members of the defensive coaching staff. According to Washington himself, Lanning's long-term commitment to Oregon is part of what interests Washington about the Ducks.
“The stability of the coaching staff. I think they just signed a new contract, and just kind of knowing that they like being there, they don’t really want to be anywhere else," Washington told On3's Max Torres. "And then just the way they’re trending. Get better every single year—or so far. That’s kind of something that’s important to me, just having a winning culture and a good culture.”
Torres interviewed Washington in March shortly after Oregon signed Lanning, offensive coordinator Will Stein defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to contract extensions. Additionally, Ducks defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is entering his third year with the program.
Clearly, coaches and recruits are able to see what Lanning is building at Oregon.
While Washington is visiting the Ducks this spring, can Lanning and company convince him to return for an official visit? The elite safety certainly enjoyed his first trip with the Ducks, revealing some of his thoughts to 247Sports' Tom Loy after watching Oregon narrowly defeat Ohio State inside Autzen Stadium.
"My time with the coaches was good. I got to talk to coach (Chris) Hampton, (Rashad) Wadood, and (Dan) Lanning. My main contact is Hampton though. Their message was to come be a part of something special," Washington told 247Sports.
As one of the top safety recruits in the class of 2026, a number of programs are after Washington's commitment, including USC and Alabama. The elite recruit has visited both the Trojans and Crimson Tide, most recently traveling to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to meet with coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff.
Washington spoke to Simmons and On3 about his visit with the Crimson Tide:
“We are trying to confirm the date, but Alabama will get an official visit. It was very nice spending some more in-person time with the coaches," Washington told On3. "They talked to me about what the place brings and where it can take you. It was great to hear that and learning where they see me fitting in.”
As Washington continues to finalize his official visit schedule, his upcoming trip to Oregon will be an important one. The Ducks are also hosting four-star cornerback Elbert Hill over the weekend. Will Lanning and his coaching staff be able to convince Washington and Hill to be the next elite defensive backs to commit to Oregon?