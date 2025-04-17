Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Toughest Road Games In Big Ten Slate
The Oregon football team has a maneagable road schedule in 2025, they avoid a trip to Columbus to play Ohio State, they avoid a trip to Ann Arbor, and they also avoid a trip to Camp Randall, but which road games could pose problems for the Ducks?
Rutgers will host the Ducks on Oct. 18 this season, while not necessarily considered a tough place to play, the travel time could throw a wrench in the Ducks plans for another undefeated Big Ten season. The flight time from Eugene to Piscataway, New Jersey, is 5.5 hours, good enough to make this the longest trip of the season for the Ducks.
Rutgers went 4-5 in Big Ten play in the 2024 season, but had impressive home wins over Minnesota and Washington. The Scarlet Knights went 4-3 last season when playing in New Jersey.
Perhaps the toughest game on the Ducks schedule next season is a Week 5 trip to Happy Valley, PA, to visit the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State enjoyed a 7-1 record in the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium in 2024, with their lone loss coming against Ohio State. Penn State will host Oregon while being well rested, as the Nittany Lions have a bye week before the game.
Beaver stadium regularly hits above 105 decibels, reaching over 111 a few times over the last few years. It is yet to be decided whether or not the Oregon Penn State game will be a "whiteout" game for Penn State, regardless, it will be Oregon's toughest game of the season and also happens to be on the road.
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks' Ra'Shaad Samples Turned Down Dallas Cowboys: 'Heart Is At Oregon'
MORE: 6 Oregon Ducks In College Football Top-150 Rankings? Isaiah World, Evan Stewart, Makhi Hughes
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Seeing ‘Explosive Plays’ in Spring Practices
Oregon will visit Iowa for the first time since 1989, when the Ducks left Iowa City victorious with a 44-6 win over the Hawkeyes. Iowa has maybe one of the coolest home football game traditions, "The Hawkeye Wave."
At the end of the first quarter at every Iowa home football game, the fans turn and show support by waving to the 12th floor of the Iowa Health Stead Family Children's Hospital. While Kinnick Stadium does not reach the decibel levels like Penn State in Happy Valley, they usually hover around 90 decibels, which is nothing to scoff at.
Oregon will take to the road in Week 3 to take on Northwestern. Northwestern's new stadium is set to open in 2026, but for now the Wildcats are playing their home games at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium, which is set on the lakeside and holds one of the most beautiful views for any college football stadium. Northwestern went 2-3 at home last season, with their final two "home" games being played at Wrigley Field.
Oregon will conclude their Big Ten regular season with a familiar foe, the Washington Huskies. Ducks coach Dan Lanning got over the hump of beating the Huskies last season, when the Ducks took care of business at home, defeating Washington 49-21 at Autzen Stadium. Seattle has been friendly to Oregon in recent times, with the Ducks boasting a 7-2 record in their last nine trips to Washington.