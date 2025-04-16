Dan Lanning EXCLUSIVE: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era
The Oregon Ducks and Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) are a hot topic. Inaccurate reports that Nike co-founder Phil Knight has given the Ducks a blank check to sign the country's top athletes completely undermine the truth about why Oregon and coach Dan Lanning are thriving in the current NIL landscape.
As the NCAA spring transfer portal opens, Lanning sat down with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus to discuss how the Duck program retains players and and adds highly-coveted players in the portal era.
“I think one, this place has been a place that's really open and honest and provides opportunities. I'm really proud going into year four as the head coach here, we haven't lost a starter to the transfer portal," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I think that speaks volumes about what's the experience for our players. They really enjoy being here. They feel like they're getting developed and they're taken care of.”
Oregon's 2025 transfer portal class ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten with 15 departures, none of which are starters. The Ducks' 2025 class is jam-packed with exciting talent like the No. 1 ranked portal player, offensive tackle Isaiah World plus highly-coveted running back Makhi Hughes, defensive back Dillon Thieneman and wide receiver Malik Benson among others.
Retaining players is no small feat. Some head coaches go to great lengths to avoid losing talent. For example, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule cancelled the Cornhuskers spring football game due to his concern about other teams poaching his players. In the 2025 cycle, Nebraska has had 27 players transfer out of the program, with a class that ranks No. 14 in the Big Ten conference.
How does Lanning and Oregon address NIL with players in an increasingly competitive environment?
“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I don't want to say, 'Oh you came here and worked for cheap.' If they do a great job, they deserve to reap the benefits of that. They're the ones filling the stands. And we've been able to be competitive from that environment."
"We're probably not always the highest bidder. In fact, I know we aren't. But I know that we're able to be competitive and fair with our players and create great opportunities for them,” Lanning continued.
While Oregon might not always be the highest bidder, the Ducks' success in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail is undeniable. The Ducks have signed top-5 ranked recruiting classes in back-to-back seasons, this year highlighted by five-star signees Dakorien Moore, Na’eem Offord and Trey McNutt.
Currently, there are two Ducks with NIL valuations that rank within the top-60 of college football players: receiver Evan Stewart ($1.7 million valuation) and incoming transfer running back Makhi Hughes ($1.1 million valuation.)
“I always feel like being honest and transparent is key to having success," Lanning told Amaranthus. "And sometimes it's not always the message somebody wants to hear, but if they hear the truth and they know you're telling the truth, then they can lean in on that. And we've had a lot of success being honest with our players.”
Lanning's approach to NIL isn't short-sided to try to get athletes in the door with what they want to hear... and it certainly isn't a blank check.
The development is key and exemplified by Oregon's success in the NFL Draft since Lanning took over. Last year, Oregon set a program record with the most Ducks drafted with eight. In the 2025 NFL Draft, many mock drafts have as many anywhere from 9 to 12 Ducks drafted.
“We're building something and we're getting better and better each year and it speaks to our players the work that they put in," Lanning told Amaranthus. "And then the aspirations, every guy dreams of getting the opportunity to play in the NFL. But I think it says if you come to Oregon, you got a real shot at doing it.”
Lanning's eyes are seeing the bigger picture. The Oregon program takes care of the athletes as people first with mutual respect and transparency.