Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Shuts Down NFL Rumors
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made it clear that he is one for the best coaches in all of college football. With this success comes the speculation about Lanning moving up to the next level and coaching in the NFL.
The NFL season will be wrapping up in a matter of weeks. There are already three head coaching vacancies and likely more to come. Would Lanning be interested in making the move from college to pro?
He spoke with Zach Gelb on The Zach Gelb Show about this possibility earlier this week.
Dan Lanning: “I’m Not Going Anywhere”
Dan Lanning was asked by Zach Gelb if the thought of coaching in the NFL has ever crossed his mind.
“(Coaching in the NFL) used to be a goal of mine,” Lanning said. “At this point, everybody can realize that I’m not going anywhere.”
Lanning cited that he and his family love it in Eugene and he plans on coaching the Ducks for a very long time.
“I love what we have here. I’ve got three young boys that love Eugene. We have a lot of unfinished business that we hope to handle, and I’m enjoying the ride,” Lanning said. “This will be the place that I’m coaching for a long, long time as long as I continue to do my job.”
Ducks fans can take a sigh of relief as it appears Lanning is the long term answer with no intentions of going to another program or to the NFL. Oregon has dealt with multiple coaches leaving for other destinations in the past 10-15 years.
Chip Kelly left to take the Philadelphia Eagles job, Willie Taggart left to take the Florida State Seminoles job, and Mario Cristobal left to take the Miami Hurricanes job.
Lanning was in the rumor mill for the vacant Alabama job last offseason but stayed in Eugene.
Unfinished Business for Lanning and Ducks in 2024
In Dan Lanning’s third year at the helm, he has led the Ducks to a 13-0 record, a Big Ten Championship, and the No. 1 overall seed in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Ducks' next test is a quarterfinal game in the Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oregon and Ohio State played earlier this season in October. The Ducks won a thrilling 32-31 game at Autzen Stadium. Ohio State dusted themselves off and beat Tennessee 42-17 in the first round of the Playoff.
Surprisingly, Oregon is a slight underdog vs. Ohio State despite being undefeated with a win over the Buckeyes this season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT on Jan. 1.
