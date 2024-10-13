'Sleep When You Die!' Dan Lanning Celebrates Oregon Ducks Win vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks secured one of the biggest wins in program history, escaping the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in a thrilling 32-31 win. Ducks coach Dan Lanning said afterwards that sleeping might not be an option for him considering all the excitement that ensued.
The Oregon Ducks had to wait nearly all day to kick off Saturday's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium, but the wait was clearly worth it.
“I mean, you can sleep when you die, right?" Lanning said. "You get an opportunity to do this, like the day that we got to have today. Like, how awesome is Oregon? How awesome is getting to coach at this place? Our fans, our players, those guys work so dang hard to get moments like this. And again, you might not believe me, but regardless of result, I was going to be so proud of our guys and how they competed tonight, because I know how hard they work, right? And I asked them before the game to leave it all in the field. Give me everything you got, and they did that tonight.”
Lanning, who is typically cool and collected, let his emotions show after the game. He was seen celebrating on the field with former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, who now work with Barstool Sports.
Lanning acknowledged the emotions and excitement of the game but made it clear that there's still tons of room for growth.
“You know what’s so hard about football, is this game is such an emotional game, it’s such an impactful game. In moments like this when you want to be filled with complete joy, the relief is one of the biggest feelings you feel. Because of how hard your guys worked, how bad you know they wanted it, but it’s never about the team that wants it the most, it’s never about the team that just has great emotion, it’s about the team that executes," said Lanning.
"I'm filled with great excitement. I’m really proud of our guys, but I’m also really excited to, you know, figure out what we can go attack and improve," Lanning continued. "Because the team we are today, October 12th, is not going to be the same team we are in December.”
The Ducks will celebrate, but will also have to quickly put the win behind them as Big Ten play continues. Oregon will pay a visit to West Lafayette to face the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday at 5 p.m. PT.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Celebrates Ohio State Win: 'This Is Why You Come To Oregon'
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State: Deafening Autzen Stadium Breaks Attendance Record
MORE: Oregon Ducks Upset Ohio State Buckeyes: Fans Storm Autzen Stadium
MORE: What Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks: Officiating 'Cost Us'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Jordan Burch Injury After Ohio State Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Traeshon Holden Ejected, Spits in Ohio State Defender's Face: WATCH