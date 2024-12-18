Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Compliments 'Brilliant' North Carolina Coach Bill Belichick

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick will coach at the collegiate level for the first time as he takes over the University of North Carolina football program. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Belichick are familiar with each other and Lanning complimented "brilliant" Belichick.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, University of North Carolina Tarheels coach Bill Belichick / IMAGN/ USA Today
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are the only undefeated team left in college football. At 13-0 and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Oregon earned a first-round bye. The Ducks are Big Ten Champions in their inaugural season in the conference. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

.... In short, the 2024-25 college football season has been Duck domination by coach Dan Lanning.

However, another coach is grabbing headlines while the Ducks prepare to face either theOhio State Buckeyes or Tennessee Volunteers in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick will coach at the collegiate level for the first time as he takes over the University of North Carolina football program. Belichick takes over for Mack Brown in a stunning move.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, University of North Carolina Tarheels coach Bill Belichick / IMAGN/ USA Today

Lanning and Belichick are familiar with each other and Lanning complimented the new Tar Heels coach.

"I got an opportunity to go visit OTAs (NFL organized team activities) before and visit with him on the phone a few times," Lanning said. "Obviously, a brilliant football coach and there's a reason he's had all the success he's had. Extremely organized, deep thinker, and certainly he can coach football. So I wouldn't be surprised at all to see him have success there at UNC."

Belichick holds the NFL record for most Super Bowls with six as the New England Patriots head coach. Widely regarded as one of the best NFL coaches of all time, Belichick is 72-years-old and a descendant of the Bill Parcells coaching tree.

How Belichick transitions to college and the new transfer portal, Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) era will be under much scrutiny. In 2024, North Carolina finished 6-6 and in 10th place in the ACC conference.

 In his introductory press conference in Chapel Hill, Belichick said he "always wanted to coach in college football and it just never really worked out. I had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK. But this is really kind of a dream come true."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gathers his team during a timeout as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His dad, Steve, served as an assistant coach for the Tar Heels from 1953 to 1955. Belichick doesn't have vivid memories of his family's time at UNC but said he was always told, "Billy's first words were 'Beat Duke.' ... So, full circle."

Belichick and Lanning won't meet in the regular season as members of difference conferences. The two could meet on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, as many prospects are excited about the idea of playing with the legendary Belichick.

Also, with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12-team, the ACC could have a larger presence in the postseason, moving forward. Meaning, Oregon and UNC could meet in the playoffs.

