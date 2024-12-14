Oregon Ducks Injury Update Ahead of Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff
EUGENE- As the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff loom, what is the injury status of key players on the Oregon Ducks roster?
With a 45-37 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7, the undefeated Ducks secured the No. 1 seed in the CFP and will get a bye ahead of facing the winner of the Ohio State-Tennessee game in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. The gap between the end of the regular season, along with Oregon's earned bye week, will provide the Ducks with time to not only prepare for the upcoming matchup but also work to get their team healthy.
During the regular season, the Ducks struggled with various injuries to key players such as offensive lineman Marcus Harper, defensive end Jordan Burch, and wide receiver Tez Johnson. However, these players and more were able to overcome their injuries and suit up as the Ducks took on Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game. Unfortunately, some Ducks have not been as fortunate, dealing with persistent injuries throughout the season.
Oregon Ducks Injury Report
Marcus Harper, Oregon's starting right guard, made his return during the Big Ten Championship after missing the last three games of the regular season. Harper teased his comeback with a social media post hours before the game and played a pivotal role in the Ducks’ offensive success.
Jordan Burch, who has experienced injury setbacks during the season, returned to the field in Oregon's final regular-season game against Washington. Burch was fully active for the championship and will likely be healthy for the Rose Bowl.
Wide receiver Tez Johnson, the Big Ten Championship MVP, showcased his playmaking abilities after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained against Michigan earlier in the season. Johnson missed two games but returned in time for the Washington game and delivered an outstanding performance against Penn State.
Oregon's roster reportedly battled the flu during the championship game, but the unit managed to overcome illness and hold Penn State to limited scoring opportunities. If the flu is still going around the team, the weeks off will provide crucial time for recovery. Despite sickness allegedly spreading throughout Oregon’s defense, the official availability report included just a short list of players.
Defensive lineman Tionne Gray was listed as questionable leading into the Big Ten Championship and did not suit up. Defensive back Jahlil Florence, who has been out all season following a knee injury in November 2023, has sparked speculation about a potential return after recent social media activity. Florence has been practicing in limited capacity but did not play in the conference championship.
Defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner has not seen the field this season due to an undisclosed injury and remains sidelined. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has stated that Gardner’s status is being monitored, but no timeline for his return has been provided.
Defensive back Dakoda Fields and redshirt sophomore Zach Grisham have also missed the entire season with knee injuries. Meanwhile, Khamari Terrell has not traveled with the team for most of the season and is unlikely to return soon.
Players officially out for the season include Kyler Kasper, Matthew Bedford, Roger Saleapaga, and Dakoda Fields. Despite these setbacks, Oregon’s roster remains relatively healthy heading into the Rose Bowl, with key contributors returning to the lineup.
