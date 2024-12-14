Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Injury Update Ahead of Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff

The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for the Rose Bowl as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Key players like wide Tez Johnson, defensive lineman Jordan Burch, and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II have returned to the lineup after overcoming injuries.

Olivia Cleary

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) celebrates after a run for a gain against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) celebrates after a run for a gain against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
EUGENE- As the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff loom, what is the injury status of key players on the Oregon Ducks roster?

With a 45-37 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7, the undefeated Ducks secured the No. 1 seed in the CFP and will get a bye ahead of facing the winner of the Ohio State-Tennessee game in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. The gap between the end of the regular season, along with Oregon's earned bye week, will provide the Ducks with time to not only prepare for the upcoming matchup but also work to get their team healthy. 

During the regular season, the Ducks struggled with various injuries to key players such as offensive lineman Marcus Harper, defensive end Jordan Burch, and wide receiver Tez Johnson. However, these players and more were able to overcome their injuries and suit up as the Ducks took on Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game. Unfortunately, some Ducks have not been as fortunate, dealing with persistent injuries throughout the season. 

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) rushes up the field Saturday,
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) rushes up the field Saturday,Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

Marcus Harper, Oregon's starting right guard, made his return during the Big Ten Championship after missing the last three games of the regular season. Harper teased his comeback with a social media post hours before the game and played a pivotal role in the Ducks’ offensive success. 

Jordan Burch, who has experienced injury setbacks during the season, returned to the field in Oregon's final regular-season game against Washington. Burch was fully active for the championship and will likely be healthy for the Rose Bowl. 

Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch tackles Washington running back Jonah Coleman
Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch tackles Washington running back Jonah Coleman as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver Tez Johnson, the Big Ten Championship MVP, showcased his playmaking abilities after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained against Michigan earlier in the season. Johnson missed two games but returned in time for the Washington game and delivered an outstanding performance against Penn State. 

Oregon's roster reportedly battled the flu during the championship game, but the unit managed to overcome illness and hold Penn State to limited scoring opportunities. If the flu is still going around the team, the weeks off will provide crucial time for recovery. Despite sickness allegedly spreading throughout Oregon’s defense, the official availability report included just a short list of players. 

Defensive lineman Tionne Gray was listed as questionable leading into the Big Ten Championship and did not suit up. Defensive back Jahlil Florence, who has been out all season following a knee injury in November 2023, has sparked speculation about a potential return after recent social media activity. Florence has been practicing in limited capacity but did not play in the conference championship. 

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Tionne Gray
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Tionne Gray (50 right) blocks a pass by Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner has not seen the field this season due to an undisclosed injury and remains sidelined. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has stated that Gardner’s status is being monitored, but no timeline for his return has been provided. 

Defensive back Dakoda Fields and redshirt sophomore Zach Grisham have also missed the entire season with knee injuries. Meanwhile, Khamari Terrell has not traveled with the team for most of the season and is unlikely to return soon. 

regon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Players officially out for the season include Kyler Kasper, Matthew Bedford, Roger Saleapaga, and Dakoda Fields. Despite these setbacks, Oregon’s roster remains relatively healthy heading into the Rose Bowl, with key contributors returning to the lineup. 

Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

