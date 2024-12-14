Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning 'Attacking' Rose Bowl Preparation During Off Week
EUGENE- The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are Big Ten conference champions in their first season in the conference. The Ducks are 13-0 for the first time in program history and have earned a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Oregon's first opportunity to advance in the CFP will come on New Year's Day at the historic Rose Bowl. The Ducks will face the winner of No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee.
"Being on this side of the country, this is a game you dream of the opportunity to coach in," Lanning said. "This is one of the ones that I haven't gotten to do yet. It's certainly a thrill for me. . . . I'm extremely ecstatic that our team gets to be a part of such a historic game, the Granddaddy of Them All."
Jan. 1 will mark Oregon's appearance in the Rose Bowl, the program's first under head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks have won each of their last three Rose Bowl appearances in 2012, 2015, and 2020. In the first year of the College Football Playoff, Ducks defeated Florida State 59-20 in 2015 before losing in the national championship to Ohio State. Now, the Ducks have another opportunity to add another Rose Bowl win to their record.
This season the CFP has expanded from being a 4-team playoff to a 12-team playoff. The top four spots, which are reserved for conference champions, get a bye in the first round before playing in the quarterfinals in a bowl game. Seeds No. 5-8 will get to host the first round of the College Football Playoff, while teams ranked No. 9-12 play on the road.
Because the Ducks defeated Penn State in the conference championship, the Ducks will get a bye before facing either Ohio State or Tennessee in the Rose Bowl.
"We'll almost utilize the coming weeks as a bye week from that standpoint of evaluating our strengths and creating an awareness of where we're at and figuring out what our weaknesses are and where we can improve," Lanning said.
The extra time will also give the Ducks the opportunity to correct mistakes made during the Big Ten championship. Penn State found ways to exploit Oregon's defense, rushing for nearly 300 yards while also outgaining the Ducks in total yardage. Although you can't place all the blame on sickness, multiple players on the Ducks' defense were battling the flu. The bye will give Oregon's defense time to not only correct technical mistakes but also overcome sickness.
"They certainly put things on tape that we should expect to see moving forward," Lanning said. "That's part of what we get to attack the next few weeks here. How can we defend that better? What can we do a better job of? That's what we'll be attacking."
Although the Ducks have the advantage of having a bye before competing in the Rose Bowl, the Ducks may actually be at more of a disadvantage.
The No. 1 seeded Oregon Ducks have arguably the most difficult path to the Big Ten Championship. Oregon's route to securing its first-ever championship could include matchups with No. 6 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, and No. 2 Georgia in three consecutive games. On the other hand, the loser of the Big Ten conference championship, Penn State, is at more of an advantage. The Nittany Lions, who were awarded the No. 7 seed, will host No. 10 SMU in the first round of the playoffs, with the winner playing No. 3 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
"I'm excited to get the opportunity to compete in the Rose Bowl. Regardless, the end-all goal, you're going to get to play some unbelievable teams in that process. I'm excited that we get to go play against great competition. That's what playoff moments are about," said Lanning.
Oregon's difficult path to the national championship game in Atlanta, Georgia, has sparked controversy throughout the college football landscape, with many arguing that the College Football Playoff has a detrimental seeding problem. Many are asking how the loser of the conference championship has a more formidable route to a national championship than the winner who also happens to have a 13-0 undefeated record.
Despite Oregon having to run through some of the nation's best programs in the toughest route to victory, Lanning isn't engaging in the controversy, rather he is focused on one goal: to keep winning.
"What an opportunity, right?" Lanning said of the Ducks' draw on the CFP Selection Show. "In our world, we always talk about red light, green light. Focus on the things you can control. That's what we're going to focus on, and winning a national championship isn't supposed to be easy. You can ask Coach (Nick) Saban. If our path's a little bit tougher, kudos to us if we go through it and take care of business."
