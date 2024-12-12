Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena
The undefeated Oregon Ducks earned the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff and a berth in the Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California. The 13-0 Ducks clinched a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field with their 45-37 win over Penn State in the Big Ten Conference game.
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green on for the Rose Bowl matchup on New Year's Day at 2 p.m. PT.
Oregon will face the winner of No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee. The first round matchup kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 21 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be the first for Tennessee ever at Ohio State. The loser's season comes to an end while the winner faces Oregon.
How will Lanning prepare his team, when they don't know who their opponent will be until December 21?
"I think we have to look ahead and find issues through common opponents that could be potential issues for us down the road," Lanning said. "So, we're gonna have to look at more than just one team as we prepare and then have some periods within those practices where it focuses more onoverall scheme within those issues - Whether that's quarterback runs or empty packages or unbalanced and blitz packages that we might see from different groups of opponents down the stretch. And then spend a lot of time just focusing on our improvement."
HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (13-0, 10-0 Big Ten) and opponent TBD kick off at 2 p.m. PT in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The TV broadcast for the game is ABC/ESPN.
FUN FACT: The Ducks are the only undefeated team in the nation at 13-0, and they own three wins over other teams selected to the College Football Playoff field in No. 3 Boise State, No. 6 Penn State and No. 8 Ohio State.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings vs. either No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee.
DID YOU KNOW? The Ducks are 35-5 under head coach Dan Lanning since the start of 2022 and have improved each year with 10 wins in 2022, 12 wins in 2023 and now an FBS-best 13 wins in 2024.
RECORD WATCH: Oregon has won 14 consecutive games after closing the 2023 season with a win in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, owning the nation’s longest active winning streak.
RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten), OHIO STATE (10-2), TENNESSEE (10-2)
ODDS: Oregon is a 1.5-point favorite over Ohio State. Oregon is a 4-5-point favorite over Tennessee.
LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium - Pasadena, California
TV: ESPN/ABC
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE: The Ducks' path through the College Football Playoff bracket is more tumultuous than others' path due to a possible looming rematch with Ohio State and then potentially the No. 5 Texas Longhorns. What does Lanning think about the tough bracket for Oregon?
"An opportunity, right?" Lanning said on the College Football Selection Show. "In our world, we always talk about red light, green light. Focus on the things you can control, right? That's what we're gonna focus on. And winning a national championship isn't supposed to be easy. You can ask coach Nick Saban. It's not supposed to be easy. So if our path's a little bit tougher, kudos to us if we go through it and take care of business."
