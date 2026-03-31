Dan Lanning Opens Up About Oregon Ducks Running Back Injuries

EUGENE – With April quickly approaching, the Oregon Ducks are shifting their focus to Spring Game preparation.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media following the program’s March 31 spring practice. He provided an injury update on the running back room following injuries at the end of the 2025 season.

What Dan Lanning Said

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to members of the media following spring camp for the Oregon Ducks Thursday, March 14, 2028. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Status of Running Backs Jordon Davison, Da’Juan (Dink) Riggs:

“Those guys are all practicing, some more in a limited fashion. Dink is still down right now, but he should be able to get back for us. He did some stuff at practice today, but we feel like he'll be back in around this spring.”

The Benefit of Him Having Familiarity With the Program Entering Year Five:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes notes during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Biggest benefit for me is getting to sit in the seat that I sit in right to get to be in a place like Oregon. I mean, I realized how special it was the day that I got here, and now getting to go into year five. I mean, it's even more special, and that's something I just don't want to take for granted.”

“So, grateful that we have some continuity. We have some staff continuity. We have a lot of guys that understand what we're looking for and what we're trying to accomplish, but more importantly, grateful for the experience and the opportunity to be here.”

What Led the Team to Pursue Offensive Lineman Michael Bennett:

“He's obviously a really intelligent player. You know that from where he's coming from, but you love the personality. We love the fight. He's a guy that – you know O-line is really all about brotherhood. And you see that with Michael and the way that he works, the intention and the growth opportunities right there for him and what this place has been able to do.”

“I think coach (A’lique) Terry and that group on the offensive side of the ball have proven over time what we can help accomplish with that at that position. Specifically, we felt like Mike had a lot of those traits that we were looking for.”

His Reaction to the USC Trojans’ Social Media Trolling:

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet each other after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“No reaction. Much more focused on winning in the fall.”

On Having Conversations With Quarterback Dante Moore About His Letter to Governor Tina Kotek:

“We have conversations all the time, not necessarily just about that. We talk about a lot of stuff. Dante's his own man. We're proud that he has a willingness to speak up with a platform that he has.”

On Dante Moore And Other Players Who Decided to Forgo the NFL Draft And Return:

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“Every person makes the best decision for them, and obviously, he's one that made a unique decision. I think you're trying to decide what's the best situation for yourself. And what do you want to accomplish? There's some goals. You only get a limited amount of time you get to play college football as a separator.:

“Once that time expires, the time expires, and every one of those guys recognize there's an opportunity for them to get better. There's some things that they want to accomplish at Oregon that they couldn't accomplish if they left. I think it speaks volumes about where they feel like they can grow and what they can do to help the team go where it needs to go.”

Dante Moore’s Maturation:

“Every day gets better. You see the guy operating today, making checks out there at the line, taking charge. Every day for us to be who we got to be, he's got to continue to push and prove.”

Offensive Lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu And Edge Rusher Matayo Uiagalelei’s Growth This Spring:

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think people lead in different ways. And Poncho has definitely always been a vocal leader. I think that happens a lot at center. You think about some guys that played that position for us here, you become a communicator really early in your career.”

“And Matayo, Teitum (Tuioti), some of those guys that have come back, they've proven over time that they have a vested interest in their voice has grown since they've been on campus. They've grown in their leadership. But for Matayo, I'm just really proud of the ways work that's off-season, he has some really specific goals and things that he wanted to attack, and it's showing up on the field for him right now.”

If He’s Watched Any March Madness:

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley cuts down the net after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“I haven't been able to watch very much, but I did get to catch like the last 10 seconds of the UConn game the other day. And I think that's one of those interesting moments we've been on both sides of, how close it is. And I think that's just a great indicator on how much you have to push for all the small details and how things can go any direction, right? But that certainly was one that probably sticks out to me this March.”

Opening Statement:

“Good first day in pads. You come off a little bit of a break, you're anxious to see what the guys look like. And it was competitive. Some pads popping, some guys really getting after it. Gotta control of emotions at times better but that's gonna happen when you throw the pads on.”