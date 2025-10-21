Oregon Ducks Making Moves in Power Rankings After Dominant Rutgers Win
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are back on track after having their 18-game win streak at home snapped on Oct. 11 by No. 2 Indiana. The Ducks traveled to the East Coast on Oct. 18, and decimated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 56-10.
Oregon's starting offensive scored all 56 points in just three quarters of play, and the performance propelled the program from No. 9 to No. 6 in ESPN's Power Rankings. Here is the top 10:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Georgia Tech
8. Miami
9. Ole Miss
10. BYU
Offense Is Back On Track
In Oregon loss to Indiana it had one of its lowest offensive performances in the Dan Lanning era with only 267 total yards of offense, but their response against Rutgers was quite the wake up they needed.
The offense totaled 750 yards of offense, the highest in coach Lanning's time at Oregon, and the fourth most in program history.
Quarterback Dante Moore had quite the bounce game leading the team with 290 yards passing, and four touchdowns, after only totaling 186 yards in the loss to Indiana. Sophomore quarterback Brock Thomas had an opportunity once Moore and the starters were taken out, and he recorded another 45 yards through the air bringing the passing total to 335 yards.
The most impressive aspect of Oregon's win is the continued dominance in the run game. The Ducks rushed for 415 yards, the most in the Lanning era, and the most since the 477 yards they put up against the California Golden Bears in 2016.
Senior Running Back Noah Whittington and Freshman running back Jordon Davison led the way as they combined for over 200 yards on the ground. Whittington exploded for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and Davison accounted for 100 yards and a singular touchdown. The rest of Oregon's rushing yards came from another freshman phenom in Dierre Hill Jr. who ran for 62 yards on five carriers, and freshman Da'Juan Riggs who tallied 35 yards in his fifth appearance as a Duck.
The Defense Remains Dominant
Electrifying wins don't just happen because of explosive offenses, as a lot of responsibility is placed on the defense.
The starting Duck defense held Rutgers to just a field goal in three quarters of play, and in doing so forced three total turnovers. Defensive backs Aaron Flowers, and Blake Purchase each had an interception, and defensive back Theran Johnson was able to recover a fumble.
On the interior, the defensive line recorded a season-high-tying three sacks and a season-best eight tackles for loss.
With the Ducks seemingly back on track its matchup against Wisconsin could be another step in the right direction in recovery after It's first conference loss in two years. Losses in October no longer decimate a programs aspirations for the College Football Playoff, and falling to Indiana seemed to be a wake-up call for the Ducks.
Oregon will have another chance at building back momentum and a shot at starting new home winning streak when they face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 4:00 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.