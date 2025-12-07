How To Watch Oregon Ducks' First Round CFP Matchup vs. James Madison

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks have secured a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season and will face the No. 12-seeded James Madison Dukes in a first-round game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

How To Watch Oregon's First Round Playoff Game vs. James Madison

Oregon celebrates a touchdown by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s first-round home matchup in Eugene against James Madison is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 20. The kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on TNT and HBO Max. If the Ducks beat James Madison, they will play the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1.

The Ducks open as an overwhelming favorite against the Dukes. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks are 21.5-point favorites to beat the Dukes in the first round CFP matchup at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon's Offense Looks To Shine In College Football Playoff

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon enters the playoff as the highest-ranked at-large team with an 11-1 record on the season. The Ducks' only loss this season came at the hands of the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, as they fell 30-20 in Eugene on Oct. 11.

The Ducks have one of the best offenses in the country, as well as a dominant defense, which makes coach Dan Lanning's squad more than capable of going on a run in the playoff and capturing their first national championship in school history.

Oregon has been led offensively this season by rising sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, who has thrown for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His leadership on offense will be a key factor in the Ducks' making a playoff run.

The Ducks' dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. has also been a staple of Oregon’s offense this season. During the regular season, the group rushed for a combined 1,790 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Defending the group has been a challenge for opposing defenses this season, and the Ducks will look to maintain their dominant running game in the p

Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, Gary Bryant Jr. Injuries

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon potentially getting back two of their top receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., for the playoff also increases the Ducks' chances of making a run at a national championship. In their absence, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Malik Benson have stepped up for the Ducks' offense.

Moore and Bryant Jr. have been sidelined with injuries since Oregon's 18-16 road win over the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8. The Ducks have been monitoring both their injuries since then, and there’s a good chance both could be back in time for the playoff.

Scouting James Madison

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney talks with tight end Lacota Dippre (15) during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

James Madison enters the playoff with a 12-1 overall record after winning the Sun Belt Championship over the Troy Trojans, winning 31-14 on Friday night. The Dukes' only loss came in week 2 to the Louisville Cardinals of the ACC, losing 28-14 on the road.

The Dukes' offense is led by quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who has thrown for 2,533 yards and 21 touchdowns. Running back Wayne Knight is an offensive playmaker who could present a challenge for Oregon’s defense. Knight has rushed for 1,263 yards and nine touchdowns this season for the Dukes.

James Madison Bob Chesney, who will become UCLA’s coach following the Dukes' season, has done an outstanding job leading the Dukes football program since the departure of former coach Curt Cignetti.

