Three Oregon Ducks That Might Slide in 2026 NFL Draft

In the four seasons under coach Dan Lanning, the Oregon Ducks have seen multiple players be drafted in the NFL. Last season, 10 players from the Ducks were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, a program record for Oregon. First-round picks like defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. highlighted the Ducks' 2025 draft class.

Following a 2025 season that featured the Ducks finishing with a 13-2 overall record and making a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, several impactful players from Oregon's roster will hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon tight end and projected first-round selection Kenyon Sadiq leads the group of former Ducks expected to be drafted in April's draft in Pittsburgh. While the Oregon players entering the draft are all considered great talents, a few could be selected later than expected. Here is a look at the Oregon players who could fall in the draft.

Isaiah World

Oregon’s Isaiah World, left, takes a picture with coach Dan Lanning before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World was a critical piece to the Ducks' offensive line last season. His talent as an offensive tackle will be a valuable addition to an NFL team that needs depth up front. World’s recent torn ACL injury, however, is likely to cause him to fall in the draft.

World suffered a torn ACL in the Ducks' 56-22 CFP Semifinal Peach Bowl loss to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. Due to his torn ACL injury, World will not attend the NFL Draft combine, per The Athletic.

World was one of nine players from Oregon to receive an invitation to the combine, which is set to take place from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Malik Benson

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson was one of the top offensive stars on the Ducks this past season. Benson led the Ducks in receiving collecting 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

Benson stepped up in a major way for the Ducks last season, especially amid the injuries to Oregon’s other top receivers, Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart. Benson is a projected day 3 draft pick, per 247Sports, and has the potential to develop into a valuable depth piece at wide receiver on an NFL roster.

Benson could be as high as a fifth-round pick or could go undrafted; it ultimately depends on how he performs at the combine. With the numerous talents at the wide receiver position in this year’s draft, Benson could drop.

Jadon Canady

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady was a critical piece of the Ducks' secondary this past season. After two seasons each with Tulane and Ole Miss, Canady recorded 39 total tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in his one year with the Ducks.

Canady had an impressive performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl Practice, which could have a massive impact on his stock, two months ahead of the draft. Per Bleacher Report, Canady is a projected fourth-round selection and ranked No. 126 overall.

Canady, being undersized as a defender, could be a key factor in him falling in the draft, but he still has the potential to develop into a star at the next level.

