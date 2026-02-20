Three Oregon Ducks That Might Slide in 2026 NFL Draft
In this story:
In the four seasons under coach Dan Lanning, the Oregon Ducks have seen multiple players be drafted in the NFL. Last season, 10 players from the Ducks were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, a program record for Oregon. First-round picks like defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. highlighted the Ducks' 2025 draft class.
Following a 2025 season that featured the Ducks finishing with a 13-2 overall record and making a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, several impactful players from Oregon's roster will hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Oregon tight end and projected first-round selection Kenyon Sadiq leads the group of former Ducks expected to be drafted in April's draft in Pittsburgh. While the Oregon players entering the draft are all considered great talents, a few could be selected later than expected. Here is a look at the Oregon players who could fall in the draft.
Isaiah World
Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World was a critical piece to the Ducks' offensive line last season. His talent as an offensive tackle will be a valuable addition to an NFL team that needs depth up front. World’s recent torn ACL injury, however, is likely to cause him to fall in the draft.
World suffered a torn ACL in the Ducks' 56-22 CFP Semifinal Peach Bowl loss to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. Due to his torn ACL injury, World will not attend the NFL Draft combine, per The Athletic.
World was one of nine players from Oregon to receive an invitation to the combine, which is set to take place from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Malik Benson
Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson was one of the top offensive stars on the Ducks this past season. Benson led the Ducks in receiving collecting 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns.
Benson stepped up in a major way for the Ducks last season, especially amid the injuries to Oregon’s other top receivers, Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart. Benson is a projected day 3 draft pick, per 247Sports, and has the potential to develop into a valuable depth piece at wide receiver on an NFL roster.
Benson could be as high as a fifth-round pick or could go undrafted; it ultimately depends on how he performs at the combine. With the numerous talents at the wide receiver position in this year’s draft, Benson could drop.
Jadon Canady
Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady was a critical piece of the Ducks' secondary this past season. After two seasons each with Tulane and Ole Miss, Canady recorded 39 total tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in his one year with the Ducks.
Canady had an impressive performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl Practice, which could have a massive impact on his stock, two months ahead of the draft. Per Bleacher Report, Canady is a projected fourth-round selection and ranked No. 126 overall.
Canady, being undersized as a defender, could be a key factor in him falling in the draft, but he still has the potential to develop into a star at the next level.
Recommended Articles
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.