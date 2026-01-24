Oregon Defensive Back Boosts NFL Draft Stock During East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady is heading to the NFL following his senior season with the program. As Canady prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft, the defensive back is participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The East-West Shrine Bowl showcases the top seniors ahead of the draft and helps boost their draft stock. Canady has been a top performer in practices, showcasing his skill set just as he did with Oregon.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Canady has been winning in the majority of his 1-on-1 reps against some of the top receivers.

Really strong showing from Oregon CB Jadon Canady in the first 1-on-1 series at @ShrineBowl



Won almost every rep I saw. Here was his rep against the incredibly quick WR Eric Rivers. Locks him down pic.twitter.com/X7HtHXvjDE — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 23, 2026

Jadon Canady’s Rise with the Oregon Ducks

Canady joined the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2025 season, transferring from the Ole Miss Rebels, where he played for two seasons. Before joining the Rebels, Canady spent two years with the Tulane Green Wave.

Canady spent his final year of eligibility with the Oregon Ducks, giving him a chance to chase a national title and boost his NFL Draft stock. He was one of several talented players Oregon added through the portal, and in just one season, Canady proved to be a valuable pickup for the Ducks.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon’s secondary was filled with playmakers, and Canady brought experience to the position. His veteran presence only helped the young defensive back room, including true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., thrive.

Canady proved his versatility, rotating between nickel, corner, and safety. Being able to play whatever the team needed him to do was valuable for one of the top defenses in college football.

MORE: The NIL Price Tag Attached to Transfer Jordan Seaton Is Eye Opening

MORE: Oregon Fans Won't Like The Ducks' College Football Playoff Prediction

MORE: Updated Transfer Portal Rankings Reveal Oregon's Big Ten Rivals Are Surging

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

“It is a difficult position to play STAR and to play the way he's played it. He operates with a competitive spirit every day,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Canady while speaking to the media earlier in the season.

“The way the guy practices is how he plays. Competes every play, the next play is the most important play for him, and he's been really sticky in coverage and dynamic for us in a lot of different ways,” Lanning continued.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Through the 2025 season, Canady recorded 39 total tackles, one forced fumble, six passes defended, and two interceptions. His interceptions were in back-to-back games, coming against the USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies.

His forced fumble was in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Indiana Hoosiers. Though the Ducks did not defeat Indiana, Canady proved himself to be a playmaker in just one season with the Ducks.

Jadon Canady’s NFL Draft Stock

With Canady’s performance through the 2025 season, the defensive back could have already boosted his draft stock. On top of his performance this season, Canady has been showing off his skills in the Shrine Bowl, and can continue to prove to the NFL why a team should select him.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Canady’s size, standing at 5-foot-11, could make him undervalued, but he could become an early pick on day three of the NFL Draft. What will make him a key asset to whichever team selects him is his versatility. Being able to rotate around the secondary and with his speed, he can be a steal for a team.

The Oregon Ducks were well represented in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that trend is set to continue. Even if Canady does not become an early starter in the NFL, he has the potential to become a key contributor for any defense.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES