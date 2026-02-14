Get to Know All Nine of the Oregon Ducks Invited to the NFL Combine
In this story:
The NFL announced that they will be inviting 319 total prospects to the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 through Mar. 2. Among these 319 are nine Oregon Ducks. Here are the Ducks that were invited and what their current 2026 NFL Draft projection is per NFL Mock Draft Database.
Noah Whittington, Running Back
Noah Whittington had a six year collegiate career from 2020-2025 with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Oregon Ducks. His last four seasons from 2022-2025 were in Eugene. For his career, Whittington rushed for 2,950 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding another 544 yards receiving and four receiving touchdowns.
Whittington is projected to be a seventh round pick.
Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End
Kenyon Sadiq spent three seasons in college, all with Oregon, from 2023-2025. He was among the best tight ends in the entire country. In 2025, he was named First-team All-Big Ten. For his career, Sadiq hauled in 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He is projected to be a mid-first round pick in the draft.
Malik Benson, Wide Receiver
Malik Benson bounced around in college from different schools before landing with Oregon in 2025. As a Duck, Benson had 43 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. Benson was huge for the Ducks as they had injuries at receiver all season, but Benson was able to play in every game.
He is projected to go undrafted.
MORE: What Washington Legacy Recruit Said About Dan Lanning And Oregon’s Offer
MORE: Dante Moore’s Comments on Will Stein Taking Over in the SEC Speak Volumes
MORE: Bryce Boettcher Gets Real About NFL Draft, Astros Talks And Tackling Bo Nix
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Emmanuel Pregnon, Offensive Lineman
Emmanuel Pregnon transferred from the USC Trojans to Oregon for his final year in college in 2025. He was named First-team All-Big Ten and a First-team All-American in 2025.
Pregnon is projected as a second round draft pick.
Isaiah World, Offensive Lineman
Isaiah World transferred from the Nevada Wolfpack to Oregon for his final season in college in 2025. This season, World was named Second-team All-Big Ten and is projected to be a third round NFL Draft selection.
Alex Harkey, Offensive Lineman
Alex Harkey played at his fourth different college when he transferred form Texas State to Oregon for the 2025 season. His is projected to a seventh round selection in the draft.
Bryce Boettcher, Linebacker
Bryce Boettcher played his entire college career with Oregon form 2021-2025. In 2025, he was named a First-team All American and was Second-team All-Big Team in 2024 and 2025. Boettcher had 269 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions as a Duck.
He is projected to be a fifth round selection.
Jadon Canady, Cornerback
Jadon Canady finished his college career with Oregon in 2025 after playing for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2023 and 2024. For the Ducks in 2025, Canady had 39 total tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defended.
He is projected to be a sixth round pick.
Dillon Thieneman, Safety
Dillon Thieneman played just one season at Oregon but made the most of it. He has 96 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions. One of these interceptions was a game-sealing one on the road against Penn State in overtime. Thieneman was named a First-team All-American in 2025.
He is projected to be a second round selection.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1