Get to Know All Nine of the Oregon Ducks Invited to the NFL Combine

The NFL announced that they will be inviting 319 total prospects to the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 through Mar. 2. Among these 319 are nine Oregon Ducks. Here are the Ducks that were invited and what their current 2026 NFL Draft projection is per NFL Mock Draft Database.

Noah Whittington, Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) poses for a photo with head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Noah Whittington had a six year collegiate career from 2020-2025 with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Oregon Ducks. His last four seasons from 2022-2025 were in Eugene. For his career, Whittington rushed for 2,950 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding another 544 yards receiving and four receiving touchdowns.

Whittington is projected to be a seventh round pick.

Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End

Kenyon Sadiq spent three seasons in college, all with Oregon, from 2023-2025. He was among the best tight ends in the entire country. In 2025, he was named First-team All-Big Ten. For his career, Sadiq hauled in 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He is projected to be a mid-first round pick in the draft.

Malik Benson, Wide Receiver

Malik Benson bounced around in college from different schools before landing with Oregon in 2025. As a Duck, Benson had 43 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. Benson was huge for the Ducks as they had injuries at receiver all season, but Benson was able to play in every game.

He is projected to go undrafted.

Emmanuel Pregnon, Offensive Lineman

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon transferred from the USC Trojans to Oregon for his final year in college in 2025. He was named First-team All-Big Ten and a First-team All-American in 2025.

Pregnon is projected as a second round draft pick.

Isaiah World, Offensive Lineman

Isaiah World transferred from the Nevada Wolfpack to Oregon for his final season in college in 2025. This season, World was named Second-team All-Big Ten and is projected to be a third round NFL Draft selection.

Alex Harkey, Offensive Lineman

Alex Harkey played at his fourth different college when he transferred form Texas State to Oregon for the 2025 season. His is projected to a seventh round selection in the draft.

Bryce Boettcher, Linebacker

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher played his entire college career with Oregon form 2021-2025. In 2025, he was named a First-team All American and was Second-team All-Big Team in 2024 and 2025. Boettcher had 269 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions as a Duck.

He is projected to be a fifth round selection.

Jadon Canady, Cornerback

Jadon Canady finished his college career with Oregon in 2025 after playing for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2023 and 2024. For the Ducks in 2025, Canady had 39 total tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defended.

He is projected to be a sixth round pick.

Dillon Thieneman, Safety

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman played just one season at Oregon but made the most of it. He has 96 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions. One of these interceptions was a game-sealing one on the road against Penn State in overtime. Thieneman was named a First-team All-American in 2025.

He is projected to be a second round selection.