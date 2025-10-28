Oregon Ducks Punished In Latest National Power Rankings
The Oregon Ducks football team remained at No. 6 in the AP Poll, but Oregon dropped down from No. 6 to No. 8 in ESPN's Power Rankings, after a lackluster 21-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers at home.
Oregon struggled in the air offensively, with quarterback Dante Moore only completing 9-15 of his passes for 86 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter after taking a shot to the head. This then brought in backup quarterback Brock Thomas to throw 4-4 for 46 yards and a touchdown to offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson.
The Ducks only totaled 132 yards of offense through the air, one of their lowest totals of the season, but the extreme rain and wind played a major factor in the offensive game plan, resulting in a sluggish outing from Oregon against a program that has yet to win a game in conference play.
Ducks Had To Battle In Trenches
Oregon has had one of the most dominant running back rooms in the country, and currently leads the Big Ten in total rushing yards with 1,051. But the Ducks were stuffed on the line of scrimmage the whole first quarter and were pushed back 16 yards.
“We just had to settle in and figure out what runs were going to be able to work. And it’s tough. They’re really well coached on defense," said Lanning postgame. "I don’t know what we had rushing in the first quarter. I think we were negative yards rushing, and to be able to finish the game with 203 yards rushing, I think, shows that we figured it out.”
Once Oregon figured out the ground game, it never looked back because freshman running back Jordon Davison led the way to victory. He accounted for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
While the Ducks' powerful run game was in full effect, the team ultimately fell victim to penalties, committing nine infractions that resulted in a loss of 75 total yards, killing momentum during possible scoring drives.
Defense Kept Ducks Focused
Despite all of the offensive struggles through the air and on the line of scrimmage early on, Oregon's defense was intense from the start. The Badgers were kept off the scoreboard until the middle of the fourth quarter, when quarterback Hunter Simmons led a 12-play, 78-yard drive that ended with tight end Lance Mason catching a two-yard touchdown.
This defense has been dominant all season and has the third-fewest amount of opponent trips to the red zone, with just 13 allowed.
Although the Ducks only allowed one score, it was the first points the Badgers scored in over two weeks after being shut out by both the Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 1 Ohio State, and linebacker Bryce Boettcher voiced the defense's disappointment postgame.
"We were pretty frustrated. They had that one deep ball on third down that they got, and then obviously punched it in there," Boettcher said. "You prepare to not give up any points, and sometimes the offense does, because they're good too."
Oregon Needs To Earn Back Credibility
With Oregon's quality win over Penn State being diminished due to the downfall of the Nittany Lions and the firing of coach James Franklin, the Ducks' schedule will be met with greater scrutiny.
The Ducks failed to get a win over No. 2 Indiana, losing 30-20, marking their first loss at home in over two years. An opportunity to solidify credibility and dominance in the conference was spoiled, and the Ducks have struggled with consistency since then.
The remainder of Oregon's schedule could benefit the Ducks as their next game is against Iowa, which is also 4-1 in conference play, marking another test on the road. After the Ducks host Minnesota on Nov. 14, as it stands now, Oregon will face at least one more ranked opponent as the USC Trojans are ranked No. 23. Although It's last game of the season will be on the road in Seattle against the Washington Huskies who are receiving votes in the AP Poll, and could sneak their way into the rankings by week 13.
Struggling against a winless program at home isn't the best case scenario for Oregon, hence why the program dropped two spots in ESPN's power rankings, but there is still plenty of football to be played and opportunities to capitalize on.
The Ducks have a bye week during week 10 of the College Football season, then will hit the road and face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8, in Kinnick Stadium. A dominant win over the Hawkeyes would be instrumental in growing Oregon's momentum, and strengthen its quest for a College Football Playoff spot.