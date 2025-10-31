How Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Can Improve Heisman Trophy Betting Odds
Dante Moore for the Oregon Ducks has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten and in college football this season. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks' 7-1 record entering their second bye week is in large part attributed to Moore's performance.
With the Heisman Trophy race continuing to heat up entering week 10 of the college football season, where does the Oregon quarterback stand in the latest odds for the award?
Big Ten Players Ahead of Moore in the Heisman Race
According to BETMGM's Heisman odds after week 9, Dante Moore is at +4000 and is tied with Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr to win the award. This season for the Ducks, Moore has been sensational with 1,772 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Three Big Ten players rank ahead of Moore in the latest Heisman odds, including a pair of Ohio State players. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ranks just above Moore at +3000 odds, while quarterback Julian Sayin is among the top favorites at +400.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is tied with Alabama's Ty Simpson with the best odds to win the Heisman trophy at +325. Mendoza has been sensational for the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers this season, throwing for 1,923 yards, 24 touchdown passes, and three interceptions.
Mendoza has the chance to become the first Indiana player to win the Heisman Trophy. He would also be the first Heisman finalist since running back Anthony Thompson, who finished second in 1989. Mendoza and the Hoosiers gave Oregon their lone loss of the season on Oct. 11, winning 30-20 in Eugene.
In that game, Mendoza outdueled Moore, throwing for 215 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 20-of-31 passing. Moore struggled in that loss to Indiana, throwing for 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 21-of-34 passing.
What Does Moore Need To Do To Be Considered a Heisman Finalist?
The way things stand right now, Moore would not be considered a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. So the question is, what does Moore need to do to be considered a finalist for the Heisman Trophy? The remaining games on Oregon's schedule will determine if the Ducks earn a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.
Those games include two challenging road matchups against the Iowa Hawkeyes (Nov. 8) and the Washington Huskies in the Ducks' regular-season finale on Nov. 29. Oregon will also have two home games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 14) and the No. 23 USC Trojans (Nov. 22) at Autzen Stadium.
If the Ducks can win all four of those games and Moore has a major impact on Oregon winning, then his Heisman stock will rise. Moore is looking to become the first Oregon player to win the Heisman Trophy since quarterback Marcus Mariota won in 2014.
The finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be announced on Dec. 8. The winner will be revealed on Dec. 13 with the ceremony at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
