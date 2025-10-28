Oregon Ducks Flexing Quarterback Depth With New Rising Star
The Oregon Ducks have been finding out in real time that they have one of the best quarterback rooms in the country. During the Ducks' win over Wisconsin, starting quarterback Dante Moore was knocked out of the game early in the second half with a facial injury.
Stepping up was backup quarterback Brock Thomas, who began the season buried on the depth chart behind Moore, Luke Moga and Austin Novosad. Thomas was able to lead the Ducks to a pair of scoring drives en route to their 21-7 win over the Badgers. The sophomore quarterback has emerged as the top backup to Moore, showcasing the depth of a talented position group in the program.
Fluctuating Depth Chart
The Ducks' depth chart looked different during their season-opening game vs. Montana State. During the game, Oregon built up a 52-6 lead, which allowed offensive coordinator Will Stein to insert Novosad into the game.
Novosad played only one drive before Luke Moga led the offense for a single drive. Thomas was the fourth quarterback to appear in the blowout 59-13 win in the season opener.
Since then, Thomas has earned the No. 2 job through his reps at practice. After the win over Wisconsin, where Thomas completed all four of his pass attempts for 46 yards and a touchdown, Oregon coach Dan Lanning explained his decision to go with Thomas as the first quarterback off the bench.
"We've got a lot of quarterbacks that are playing at a really high level, but he's been very consistent. He understands the offense. He's been a part of it for a long time. He's a guy that was down there chopping us up on the scout team and earning his stripes. He's worked really hard and nobody has earned that more than Brock," Lanning said.
Stats For Backup Quarterbacks
Despite being the first quarterback off the bench for the Ducks, it's been Novosad who has made the least amount of appearences off the bench this year. He's only thrown two passes, completing one of 40 yards.
Moga has completed three of five passes for 58 yards. On the ground, Moga has chipped in three rushes for 49 yards. He's appeared in three games with his latest appearance coming in the Sept. 13 win over Northwestern.
Though five appearances, Thomas has thrown for 105 yards and a touchdown on 9 of 13 pass attempts.
Connected Quarterback Room
Thomas said after the win over Wisconsin that that his recent surge in the depth chart is nice, but that it could've happened to any one of his fellow quarterbacks.
"It's been good. Everyone in that (quarterback) room being ready for an opportunity. You never want to see a guy go down, but everyone in that room, we're all ready and we're all capable," Thomas said.