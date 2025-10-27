Evan Stewart's Looming Return for Oregon Ducks Should Scare Rest of College Football
Despite a below-average performance in the win over the Wisconsin Badgers, the Oregon Ducks still posses one of the explosive offenses in college football this season.
But now, coach Dan Lanning's group could soon see the return of a notable name that would boost the offense's production even further.
On3's Pete Nakos reported last week that Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn patellar tendon in his knee and could potentially return at some point in November, meaning he could play as soon as Nov. 8 against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He was never expected to miss the entire year in the first place, but this update opens the door for him to play sometime in the last four games of the regular season, something that should make opposing defenses perk up.
Evan Stewart's Return Could Put Oregon Over Top
While the Ducks have been productive with Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Malik Benson at wide receiver, Stewart would give defenses another elite talent to worry about. Whether he's catching the ball or drawing attention away from his teammates, it's hard to imagine that Stewart's return won't open up the offense even further.
Of course, the health of Dante Moore moving forward will certainly play a role in this expectation as well, but when fully healthy, it's hard to argue against the Ducks having one of college football's best wide receiving corps when Stewart makes his way back.
Last season, Stewart finished with 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns in an offense that also featured wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson.
Evan Stewart Looking Happy During Injury Rehab
Included in Nakos' post was a video posted by Stewart on TikTok of him dancing with energy and joy, which included a caption about his injury rehab.
"Well yall kno where im at #rehab," Stewart wrote.
One TikTok post should be taken with a grain of salt, but it certainly appears that Stewart's high spirits means he could sooner rather than later.
Fortunately for Oregon, the wide receiving corps hasn't missed a beat without Stewart. True freshman Dakorien Moore has shined with team-leading marks in catches (28) and receiving yards (443) to go along with three receiving touchdowns and one rushing score.
Additionally, Bryant Jr. has added 24 catches for 277 yards and four touchdowns while Benson has tallied 18 grabs for 277 yards and three scores.
Dan Lanning Hinted at Evan Stewart's Positive Recovery
During an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show last month, Lanning said that Stewart was "doing great" as he continued to work his way back.
"He's doing great," Lanning said of Stewart. "It will be interesting to see when we're able to get him back potentially, and what he looks like. But again, the main focus for that is Evan and today, right? And then tomorrow and then the next piece. But he's coming here with a great attitude every day. He's attacking his rehab, and hopefully he's one that we can see before the season is done."
Stewart will have another week to recover during Oregon's bye before the Ducks visit the Hawkeyes on Nov. 8.