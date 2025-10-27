Ducks Digest

Evan Stewart's Looming Return for Oregon Ducks Should Scare Rest of College Football

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart hasn't played yet this season after suffering a significant injury in training camp. The Ducks have leaned on Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Malik Benson in his absence.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart injury return transfer nil tiktok redshirt dan lanning football playoff big ten dakorien moore / seigher brown
Despite a below-average performance in the win over the Wisconsin Badgers, the Oregon Ducks still posses one of the explosive offenses in college football this season.

But now, coach Dan Lanning's group could soon see the return of a notable name that would boost the offense's production even further.

On3's Pete Nakos reported last week that Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn patellar tendon in his knee and could potentially return at some point in November, meaning he could play as soon as Nov. 8 against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

He was never expected to miss the entire year in the first place, but this update opens the door for him to play sometime in the last four games of the regular season, something that should make opposing defenses perk up.

Evan Stewart's Return Could Put Oregon Over Top

Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart's Unconventional Path To Football, TikTok Fame: The Big Mark Show
Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart's Unconventional Path To Football, TikTok Fame: The Big Mark Show / seigher brown

While the Ducks have been productive with Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Malik Benson at wide receiver, Stewart would give defenses another elite talent to worry about. Whether he's catching the ball or drawing attention away from his teammates, it's hard to imagine that Stewart's return won't open up the offense even further.

Of course, the health of Dante Moore moving forward will certainly play a role in this expectation as well, but when fully healthy, it's hard to argue against the Ducks having one of college football's best wide receiving corps when Stewart makes his way back.

Last season, Stewart finished with 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns in an offense that also featured wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson.

Evan Stewart Looking Happy During Injury Rehab

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Included in Nakos' post was a video posted by Stewart on TikTok of him dancing with energy and joy, which included a caption about his injury rehab.

"Well yall kno where im at #rehab," Stewart wrote.

One TikTok post should be taken with a grain of salt, but it certainly appears that Stewart's high spirits means he could sooner rather than later.

Fortunately for Oregon, the wide receiving corps hasn't missed a beat without Stewart. True freshman Dakorien Moore has shined with team-leading marks in catches (28) and receiving yards (443) to go along with three receiving touchdowns and one rushing score.

Additionally, Bryant Jr. has added 24 catches for 277 yards and four touchdowns while Benson has tallied 18 grabs for 277 yards and three scores.

Dan Lanning Hinted at Evan Stewart's Positive Recovery

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show last month, Lanning said that Stewart was "doing great" as he continued to work his way back.

"He's doing great," Lanning said of Stewart. "It will be interesting to see when we're able to get him back potentially, and what he looks like. But again, the main focus for that is Evan and today, right? And then tomorrow and then the next piece. But he's coming here with a great attitude every day. He's attacking his rehab, and hopefully he's one that we can see before the season is done."

Stewart will have another week to recover during Oregon's bye before the Ducks visit the Hawkeyes on Nov. 8.

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

