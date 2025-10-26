Injured Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Move After Brock Thomas Took Over
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has been one of the brightest spots in the Ducks' 7-1 season. The sophomore transfer has elevated the offense with his poise and leadership, helping Oregon stay in the College Football Playoff hunt.
But it’s what Moore did off the field after Oregon's 21-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers that’s resonating most with fans. After suffering a nose injury, Moore left the game in the third quarter and did not return to play. Oregon backup quarterback Brock Thomas - who is a walk-on athlete from Sheldon High School in Eugene - replaced Moore and led the Ducks to the gritty win in the pouring rain.
Dante Moore's Classy Move After Brock Thomas Took Over
After the win, in the Ducks' post game press conference - there was a moment that showcased Moore’s character and why he’s quickly becoming one of the most beloved players in Eugene.
Thomas took the podium to speak to the media after his big performance.
Moore popped into the room and told his teammate how much he loves him.
"I love you Brock," Moore said. "You did your thing today, baby."
It's a small comment with big impact. Moore's support of Thomas is a great sign of the chemistry in the Ducks quarterbacks room. No jealousy, no strangeness - just love.
Thomas, who started 2025 as the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart, is a redshirt freshman who did not appear in a game in the 2024 season. If anyone can relate to the pressure that is put on a young player - it is Moore.
The former five-star Dante Moore was one of the top quarterbacks in the recruiting class of 2023. As a true freshman with the UCLA Bruins, he played nine games and finished with 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. It was an inconsistent freshman season for Moore that led to major growth and a transfer to Oregon.
Thomas was literally lifted into the air in the locker room after the Ducks win. Thomas completed 4-of-4 passes for 46 yards with a touchdown - his first career touchdown pass. He set career highs in completions, completion percentage, yards and touchdowns.
"It was pretty special. It was really cool to be out there with all the guys," Thomas said. "They put their trust in me. I felt confident. It felt really good. It was a lot of fun."
It was a special night for Thomas and his family. Brocks' father Aaron played football for the Ducks from 1985-1989 and his grandfather Paul Bauge also played football at Oregon from 1959-1961.
With the victory, Oregon extended its dominance over unranked opponents, improving to 31-0 under head coach Dan Lanning and earning the program’s 37th straight win in those matchups. The Ducks also moved to 13-1 all-time in Big Ten play. Lanning now holds a 42-7 career record at Oregon — the most wins by any head coach in program history through 49 games.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury After Wisconsin Win
MORE: First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Breaking Down New Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel After Shedeur Sanders News
Dante Moore's Maturity and Class
This isn't the first time Moore has set the standard for the Ducks football program. His leadership is reaching beyond the field, making sure the Ducks culture is welcoming and full of humility.
Moore's humility was on full display during his postgame interview with Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff crew after Oregon crushed Northwestern. Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram asked Dante Moore to strike the Heisman pose. The Oregon quarterback politely declined, saying he was too humble to do so. He also addressed his decision not to transfer from Oregon.
"I'm big on God's timing. Especially in our generation, we want things now – but I feel like me being able to take a step back, it was a blessing that I did that," Moore said.
Oregon's Schedule
Next up, Oregon has a bye week. Then, the Ducks hit the road for an away game against the Iowa Hawkeyes - a team that is 6-2 (4-1 in Big Ten play) and is rolling. The Ducks' schedule doesn't get easier after that, with looming games vs. 5-3 Minnesota, 5-2 USC and finally 6-2 Washington.
As for Moore's injury - Oregon coach Dan Lanning was optimistic Moore will be good to go. Lanning said they probably could have put Moore back in the game but felt it was a good opportunity for Thomas to step up.
The bye week seems to be coming at a great time for Moore to heal up.