Ranking The Quarterbacks In This Year's College Football Playoff Bracket

Oregon Ducks' quarterback Dante Moore has played like one of the top quarterbacks in the country this season. With the quarterback field in this year's College Football Playoff stronger than ever, Moore will look to cement his status among the best.

Here's how Moore stacks up against the rest of the CFP's quarterback field.

Ranking 12-7

12. James Madison's Alonza Barnett III

11. Tulane's Jake Retzlaff

10. Texas Tech's Behren Morton

9. Miami's Carson Beck

8. Alabama's Ty Simpson

7. Oklahoma's John Mateer

6. Texas A&M's Marcel Reed

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The best dual-threat quarterback in this year's CFP quarterback field, Marcel Reed is just as lethal with his legs as he is with his arm. He rushed for 466 yards and six touchdowns on top of throwing for 2,932 yards and 25 touchdowns. Reed led Texas A&M to an 11-1 record this year.

Reed will need to have his best performance in the CFP as the Aggies have arguably the hardest path of any Power 4 team.

5. Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

One of the most purely talented quarterbacks in the country, Trinidad Chambliss took over as Ole Miss' starting quarterback for the injured Austin Simmons following the latter's ankle injury in the win over Kentucky on Sept. 6.

Chambliss has made 10 starts since taking over, and he hasn't looked back. The former Division II star has thrown for 3,016 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first season at the FBS level. Chambliss has directed the Rebels to one of their best seasons in school history with a 11-1 record and their first CFP appearance in school history.

4. Georgia's Gunner Stockton

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Gunner Stockton led Georgia to a SEC championship game win for the second year in a row. After throwing for 2691 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first season as a starter, Stockton has the Bulldogs' offense looking like one of the top units in the country after an up-and-down year in Carson Beck's final season in Athens in 2024.

The junior quarterback has a knack for winning games and will look to take the SEC champs back to the promised land for the first time since 2022.

MORE: Dan Lanning Challenging Mike Bellotti In Oregon Coach Milestone

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Another Multi-Sport Athlete to Eugene

MORE: Oregon Ducks Who Are Still Pending NFL Draft Decisions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

3. Oregon's Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was tough selecting between Dante Moore and Stockton, but Moore earns the nod as the No. 3 quarterback in this year's CFP field.

Moore came into the season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful, and although he wasn't named as a finalist, it was still a productive year for the Ducks' quarterback. Apart from Oregon's 30-20 loss to Indiana, Moore looked the part as he led Oregon to an 11-1 record in his first season as the starter in Eugene.

Throwing for 2,733 yards and 24 touchdowns, Moore played his best when Oregon needed him most. If the Ducks plan on making a run in the CFP this year, it starts with the quarterback play of Moore.

2. Ohio State's Julian Sayin

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) looks on against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Julian Sayin is in the midst of his first season as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback and was named as a Heisman Trophy finalist after leading his team to a 12-1 record and the No. 2 seed in the CFP.

The former five-star recruit has lived up to expectations and is one of the premier quarterbacks in the country as a true sophomore. He's thrown for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns.

1. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Who else wouldve been at the top except for Fernando Mendoza. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner is making his first CFP appearance and is the top quarterback in the field this year after throwing for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns.

It's been a season to remember for Mendoza. He's led Indiana to their first CFP appearance in program history and is the school's first Heisman Trophy winner. Mendoza solidified his status as college football's No. 1 quarterback in the 13-10 win over Sayin and Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Recommended Articles