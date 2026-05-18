Dante Moore, Arch Manning Rankings Spark College Football Debate
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Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Texas quarterback Arch Manning are two of college football's biggest stars. Each have an opportunity in 2026 to lead their perspective star-studded teams into the College Football Playoff, while gaining momentum in the Heisman Trophy race and potential top NFL Draft picks in 2027.
That is what makes a new ranking of the top returning college football players so interesting. Moore and Manning find themselves buried beneath skill players and defenders
Top Returning College Football Players
It is no secret that football is driven by the quarterback position, which naturally carries more impact than any other position. However a recent list by On3 of the top returning players does not reflect that. It also brings up a couple burning questions.
- WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
- WR Malachi Toney, Miami
- EDGE Colin Simmons, Texas
- EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
- OT Carter Smith, Indiana
- QB Arch Manning, Texas
- QB Dante Moore, Oregon
- RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
- WR Cam Coleman, Texas
Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 makes sense but after that, this list becomes more debatable - especially that the two quarterbacks with the most national spotlight aren't higher.
Moore and Manning each have No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft upside, so their placement in the back half, at No. 7 and No. 8 stands out as low.
Moore elected to return to Eugene and the Ducks football program for the 2026-27 season, despite being the projected No. 2 overall selection and the opportunity to secure millions of dollars in the league.
It is also uncharacteristic for Manning, who usually benefits from the hype that surrounds his last name and playing at a blue blood SEC program. It suggests the list is ranking based on proven college production instead of a quarterback projection.
The good news? Sometimes too much national attention can become what legendary coach Nick Saban famously called “rat poison.”
Moore has done a great job of keeping focused on actual football without letting outside noise impact his priorities. If the national storylines continue to put Moore as a contender without the biggest target on his back, it could actually turn out to be a good thing for the Ducks.
Moore is getting respect but he is not being crowned. For a quarterback entering a massive season at Oregon, that may be the ideal spot. There is enough belief to validate his upside, but still enough doubt to fuel him.
Nothing can be more motivating for a player than proving people wrong.
Moore has a slew of offensive weapons in 2026: receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan look like a three-headed monster. Plus, tight end Jamari Johnson and running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison add up to be an offense full of explosive options.
Moore is paving his own path after the Ducks have had multiple elite quarterbacks at the helm in Eugene, including former Ducks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.
Lanning made it clear Moore is mastering the offense in much the same way as those quarterbacks, who are now doing it in the NFL.
"He's there. He's there. I'm very confident," Lanning said. "He checked a play today in practice that we didn't even have tagged with a potential check because of the look that he saw. So, it's great to see from him that he's really out there operating as a coach on the field. We just got to get everybody else operating at that same level.”
Moore is a former 5-star recruit and started all 15 games as a Duck in 2025 plus five games as a true freshman at UCLA. Last season, the Detroit-native delivered one of the most efficient seasons in the nation. Moore ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.
A ranking like this has no impact on the season, but it sure is fun to debate in the offseason.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus