Dante Moore Names Top Quarterback He Draws Inspiration From

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is among the top quarterbacks in college football following a season that showcased 30 passing touchdowns. He is now set for a massive season, but he first discussed some of the players who helped get him to where he is today.

In a recent interview with Roots and Rides Media, Moore discussed the two players he has modeled his game after.

Dante Moore Names Childhood Role Model

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) tries to get past Michigan Wolverines defensive back Raymon Taylor (6) in the 3rd quarter during their college football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on November 30, 2013. | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore first started modeling his game after a quarterback when he was younger. He explained that he actually modeled his game after former Ohio State and former NFL quarterback Braxton Miller.

Miller was a special type of quarterback at the Ohio State program, as he played with some of the better players in the country, but still found ways to outshine them. He was by far one of the more gifted players in the country, but the one thing that caught everyone's attention was his position versatility. He played quarterback, running back, and wide receiver at different times in his career, which allowed him to stay on the field when the Buckeyes needed him most.

His NFL career didn't go as well as his college career, but still to this day, people remember how great Miller was. This includes Moore, who explained how he still has a part of Miller's legacy with him.

"I got one when I was younger, Braxton Miller, quarterback at Ohio State," Moore said. "That's why I wear five to this day. That's just someone that I loved and wanted to create my game like."

Dante Moore Lists His New Role Model

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Miller was his childhood role model, he now has another one he models his game after. This role model is arguably the greatest NFL player of all time, and former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady. Brady is one of the winningest players of all time at the highest level of football there is. He won a total of seven Super Bowls and was the starting quarterback in each of his victories.

He showed that running at the quarterback position isn't a must, but instead an extra quality. This is something that led Moore to model his game after who he believes is the greatest of all time.

"Then when I got older, I started to see that I couldn't run that fast and make those moves, so I started watching Brady," Moore stated. "I got the chance to meet Brady a couple weeks ago, so it was a blessing for that to moment ... Brady is the GOAT. He's the best to do it, so being able to copy his game and learn from him."

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is interesting to note that the talented prospect was one of the many players who were originally expected to be a Las Vegas Raiders target. This is important due to the fact that Brady is a part-owner of the franchise. Moore later opted to return to college football due to "unfinished business" and will likely no longer be a quarterback to consider for the Raiders unless something dramatically changes. This is in part due to their recent selection of Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brady and the rest of the world will get the chance to see Moore compete at a high level of college football this season when he looks to lead the Ducks to their first national championship in the program's history.

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