Why Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart Is Under The Most Pressure This Season

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of the better and more experienced players on the Oregon roster, as he is set for the last season of his college career with a lot on the line.

Stewart is the Oregon player facing the most pressure ahead of his 2026 season, as he missed 2025 as a whole after suffering a patellar tendon injury. Last season was one that many believed would be Stewart's last, but he is now using his final year of eligibility, as his hopes for the NFL depend on the outcome of his next season.

Evan Stewart Returning for the 2026 Season

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for Stewart, he finished his spring camp at the top among the wide receivers. This includes a great spring game performance, which he finished with a touchdown. This is something that he described as "exciting" following the event.

"Exciting. I've actually never scored in the spring game before. That was actually my first time scoring. So it was exciting. It's because of the fans. There were a lot of fans today, appreciate them for showing love. It felt like a real game day experience. So shoot, when I was speeding down the sidelines, it was amazing. It was a great feeling, like I just thanked God I'm back. Like, you know, I'm saying, like, it was just a one of a kind feeling,” Stewart said.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, center, celebrates scoring a touchdown against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If all goes as planned, then Stewart will be in the end zone plenty. He hasn't been one to score much for the Ducks, as he has only scored five times in his lone season on the field. This means he finished averaging a touchdown in fewer than two games. There are better parts of Stewart's game anyway, as he is someone who can play on both the outside and in the slot, which makes him one of the only receivers on the Ducks roster to be able to say that.

Evan Stewart Ceiling

He is also someone who can turn a four-yard play into a 20-yard play, as he is elite with the ball in his hands. This is something that could get him to the NFL, but he won't be able to get there unless he meets his expectations in 2026. He is a player who will be expected to be one of the top receiving leaders on the roster, and if he meets his ceiling, he will be a top wide receiver in the Big Ten.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is his final season to make some noise, as he has always been solid, but still lacks elite production. What elite production would look like for Stewart is a season in which he finishes with eight touchdowns or 800 yards, which isn't impossible with a returning quarterback like Dante Moore. Moore gives all of the wide receivers the best chance to dominate in this new offensive system, as he is expected to be a Heisman contender if he meets the expectations.

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