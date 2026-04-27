Quarterback Dylan Raiola And Evan Stewart's Connection Goes Back
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EUGENE - When Oregon transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola found Ducks receiver Evan Stewart for a spring game touchdown, it looked like a new connection emerging.
However, Stewart suggested otherwise. Their chemistry stretches back to offseason throwing sessions in Dallas before Raiola ever arrived at Oregon, making the highlight less a surprise and more a glimpse of trust already built.
The highlight play also matters because it shows an underrated luxury that the Ducks have as they enter coach Dan Lanning's fifth season: a likely NFL-caliber receiver catching passes from a backup five-star quarterback. Most teams do not have that.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola And Evan Stewart's History
Stewart was clear that he and Raiola have history, and that the quarterback's talent is Moore-like.
"Dylan is amazing, honestly. I trained with Dylan before he even got here, his first year in Nebraska. Whenever I was transferring to Oregon, I was training with Dylan in Dallas, and I knew he had an arm on him, because I was throwing with Dante, too, in spring ball. So when I came back and threw with (Raiola), I was like, you know what, he kind of felt like Dante. So pretty amazing," Stewart said.
Stewart's comments may have said as much about Oregon’s quarterback room as the touchdown itself.
Stewart did not simply praise Raiola’s arm talent. He compared the feel of catching passes from him to catching passes from starting quarterback Dante Moore, a lofty endorsement from one of the nation’s most dynamic receivers.
It reinforces the depth Oregon has quietly compiled at the game’s most important position and hints at a succession plan few programs can match.
The Raiola-Stewart duo may not reach full fruition this fall, with Raiola expected to redshirt behind Moore, but that is part of what made the spring game moment so intriguing. It may have been only a glimpse, but it was an eye-catching one.
And for both players, it carried emotion.
Dylan Raiola, Evan Stewart's Emotions After Returning From Injury
In front of 46,500 fans at Autzen Stadium, the touchdown marked their first spring game touchdown and felt especially meaningful after both battled back from season-ending injuries in 2025.
“I couldn't believe it. I was just hoping it didn't blow it dead, because I know Evan's not getting caught. So he was running down. I was running down. It was kind of surreal. I don't really remember what happened. I just remember getting the end zone. And Evan was excited. All the guys were excited. You could just see the connection of our team. But it was good to see in front of all our fans. It all came together," Raiola said of the touchdown to Stewart.
The most notable part though could be the emotions that Raiola felt after that touchdown. His perspective makes the play feel like more than a spring highlight.
“I felt a lot. I told him on the sideline - he just came back from injury, and so did myself. It was kind of cool to connect like that. Just running down into the stadium, hearing everybody, cheer, I was very grateful, very emotional in the moment, just everything that has happened since last November to now. God, can not put me in a better place. So I'm thankful," Raiola said.
Championship-level rosters are often defined not just by frontline stars, but by the layers of talent behind them. At Oregon, that depth is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore at quarterback.
For a transfer still early in his Oregon journey, Raiola did not look like someone easing into a new environment. He looked increasingly woven into it and Moore looked very comfortable with Raiola's addition. His chemistry with Stewart drew attention, but so did the way he seemed to embrace the rhythm and emotion of the day.
Raiola experienced his first “Shout” after the game, grinning from ear to ear as he danced alongside teammates in front of the student section. It was lighthearted, celebratory and telling. He and Moore goofed around. He looked like he belonged.
That matters for a player viewed as a major piece of Oregon’s future.
For Raiola, it may have been a day of firsts. But for Oregon, it may have been an exciting reminder of what is still to come.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus