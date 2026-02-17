One Interesting Fact About Dante Moore’s Heisman Trophy Odds

The return of quarterback Dante Moore to the Oregon Ducks for his redshirt junior season has made waves across the college football landscape.

With Moore under center one more time in Eugene, Oregon, Dan Lanning's 2026 team has national championship aspirations once again after being knocked out of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in the 2024 season and the College Football Playoff semifinals in the 2025 season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Moore has the fourth-best odds to be raising the Heisman Trophy in New York City next December. Interestingly, he's tied with a Big Ten Conference offensive duo in Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and star receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Moore not only has the chance of bringing the first title back to the Pacific Northwest and improving his 2027 NFL Draft stock in a stacked quarterback class, but also of being named just the second Heisman Trophy winner in the program's history. Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota was given the honor back in the 2014 season.

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) warms up before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Notre Dame Fighting Irish junior quarterback CJ Carr: +800

Texas Longhorns junior quarterback Arch Manning: +950

Indiana Hoosiers senior quarterback Josh Hoover: +1100

Ohio State Buckeyes junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith: +1300

Ohio State Buckeyes junior quarterback Julian Sayin: +1300

In his redshirt sophomore season, Moore threw for 3,565 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a 71.8 completion percentage on his way to a 13-2 record.

Moore's decision to forgo the NFL for now was due to his thinking that he could continue to improve his game before going professional. He was right on his important decision to redshirt in the 2024 season, sitting behind and learning under now Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The 6-3, 205-pound prospect was projected to be taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the New York Jets and passed on upwards of $52.5 million.

Moore does have Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals with the likes of Nike, Beats by Dre, Panini America, Raising Cane's, DoorDash, Factor Meals, and CVS. According to On3, he has an NIL valuation of $3 million and a roster value of $2.8 million. That is the seventh-highest in college athletics.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Named No. 1 Program Ahead of 2026 Season

Per Pro Football Focus, the Ducks are ranked the top team in their way-too-early 2026 rankings. With the starting defensive line returning and an elite secondary with sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Minnesota Golden Gophers junior cornerback Koi Perich present at Autzen Stadium, Lanning has quite possibly his deepest and most talented roster since taking the Oregon job back in 2021.

Even with two new coordinators, Drew Mehringer on the offensive side and Chris Hampton on the defensive end, this program is more than capable of capturing its first national championship.

