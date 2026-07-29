Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Oregon's Talent at Big Ten Media Days

The 2026 Big Ten Football Media Days are officially underway in Chicago, Illinois. There are always some bold takes that come out from media days, and the same is true this year with a certain claim about the Oregon Ducks.

Is Oregon the Most Talented Team in College Football?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Michigan Wolverines tight end and current college football analyst Jake Butt thinks that Oregon has not only the best roster in the Big Ten, but in all of college football.

“I think Oregon arguably has the best roster in all of college football. Definitely the best defensive line unit. They have a ton of young talent. Dante Moore would have been a top-five pick last year,” Butt said on Big Ten Network. “The coordinator turnover is going to be the biggest question mark, especially on the offensive side of the ball.”

"I think Oregon arguably has the best roster in college football."



🗣️ @Jbooty88 on 2026 @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/5lar4pb6N2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 28, 2026

Oregon’s defensive line is loaded with returning talent. The Ducks are getting back defensive lineman Bear Alexander, outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington. These players will be a nightmare for offensive lines to handle this season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon is getting back starting quarterback Dante Moore. Moore started all 15 games for the Ducks last season, helping lead them to a 13-2 overall record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore threw for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was named third-team All-Big Ten. After the season ended, it looked like Moore was going to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft because he was being projected as a top-five overall pick. In the end, Moore decided it would be better to return to Oregon for another season, giving him an extra year to polish his skills before going to the next level while also competing for a national championship.

Butt did mention the biggest question mark for Oregon this season, and it’s a fair one: a new offensive and defensive coordinator. Will Stein was Oregon’s offensive coordinator from 2023-2025 and is now the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning decided to promote within his coaching staff, naming Drew Mehringer the offensive coordinator. Mehringer has been on the Oregon staff since 2022 as a co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

On the other side of the ball, Tosh Lupoi was Oregon's defensive coordinator since Lanning took over as head coach in 2022. Lupoi was hired by the California Golden Bears this offseason to be their next head coach.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just like Lanning did on the offensive side of the ball, he promoted within, naming Chris Hampton defensive coordinator. Hampton has been with Oregon since 2023 as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

The Ducks are considered to be one of the favorites to win the national championship this season. DraftKings Sportsbook has them tied with the fourth-best odds with Indiana in the country at +800.

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