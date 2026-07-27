Biggest Storylines for Oregon Ducks at Big Ten Media Days

The Big Ten Conference’s Media Days kick off July 28 in Chicago. It’s a three-day event featuring all members of the Big Ten Conference.

Heading into the 2026 season, the Big Ten possesses arguably the most intriguing storylines in college football. Whether it’s the USC Trojans hoping to finally reach the CFP, Ohio State seeking its second championship in three seasons, or several new coaches taking the helm, the Big Ten Conference is full of drama and storylines that are impossible to ignore.

Jul 24, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of various Big Ten championship trophies on display during the Big Ten media day at the Chicago Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But perhaps one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the season is whether or not the Ducks will finally break through and bring home the program’s first-ever national championship.

The upcoming Big Ten Media Days offer the opportunity for Coach Dan Lanning and his players to reveal some of the biggest things they’ve learned from the previous season and how it will contribute to taking a step forward in 2026.

The Ducks will take the podium in Chicago on Wednesday, July 29. In addition to Lanning, quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Jamari Johnson and linebacker Teitum Tuioti will be present.

The past few seasons have been defined by learning lessons in the wrong time. Last season, the Ducks felt it the hardest when they went up against an older, more experienced Indiana squad in the Peach Bowl. The year prior, Oregon went down hard to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Big Ten Media Days will give fans and media alike our first glimpse into Oregon’s mentality heading into a crucial 2026 campaign.

Jamari Johnson Ready to Step Into a Bigger Role

A season ago, the narrative surrounding Oregon football was all the talent in the world, but maybe not enough experience. But heading into the 2026 season, the Ducks are older, with valuable experience after playing a grueling Big Ten schedule allowed by a demanding CFP push.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although there has been some roster turnover, with players like tight end Kenyon Sadiq, defensive back Dillon Thieneman and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon headed to the NFL, Oregon has no shortage of talent. Now, these talented athletes are a year older and a year wiser, ready to step into larger roles heading into 2026.

One of these players stepping into a larger role this season is Jamari Johnson. Johnson enters 2026 with an opportunity to step out from behind Kenyon Sadiq and establish himself as Oregon’s next dominant tight end.

Johnson showed flashes of that potential throughout his redshirt sophomore season, finishing with 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. But his biggest moments came on the biggest stage. His 41-yard touchdown against James Madison and four-catch, 83-yard performance against Indiana in the Peach Bowl offered a glimpse of the kind of impact he could have with a larger role in Oregon’s offense.

As one of Oregon’s official player representatives, Johnson’s presence in Chicago underscores his transition from key backup to a primary offensive leader for 2026.

Dante Moore’s Return Gives Oregon Stability

When talking about Oregon’s strengths heading into 2026, it is impossible to ignore the fact that they are being led by one of the nation’s most dominant quarterbacks in Dante Moore. An experienced quarterback is an invaluable asset to any football program. Combine that with Moore’s undeniable leadership and proven production on the field, and Lanning has a proven field general taking snaps in his offense.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After leading the Ducks to a 13-2 record and the College Football Playoff semifinals in his first full season as the starter, Moore now enters the year with experience, familiarity and a much clearer understanding of the offense.

He completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2025, but his value to Oregon goes beyond the numbers. With a full Big Ten season as a starter and two College Football Playoff games under his belt, Moore has already experienced the kind of moments that can make a quarterback more comfortable when the stakes rise.

Big Ten Media Days will give fans their first real look at Moore’s shift from rising star to seasoned leader.

Teitum Tuioti Leads Oregon’s Defense

Representing Oregon’s defense in Chicago is Teitum Tuioti. Coming off a massive season where he racked up 68 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, recording a sack in nine straight games to close out the year, Tuioti steps into Chicago as one of the premier edge rushers in college football.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His presence also naturally shifts the spotlight to what is another one of the Ducks’ biggest strengths: the most dangerous pass-rushing tandem in the country. Teaming up with Matayo Uiagalelei on the opposite side, the duo combined for 25.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks last season.

That front-line disruption feeds directly into the back end, setting up a retooled, athletic secondary to jump quick releases and force turnovers.

At Media Days, Tuioti will give fans a direct window into the identity and mindset of this 2026 defense. The conversation could offer insight into how the front seven is building chemistry during summer workouts and why this unit believes it has the standard and scheme to compete with the Big Ten’s best.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.