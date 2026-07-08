Oregon's Dante Moore Receives Lofty Quarterback Ranking

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football in 2026. Ari Wasserman of On3 revealed his top 10 quarterbacks heading in to the 2026 season.

Where does Dante Moore rank on this list?

Dante Moore Ranked as No. 1 Quarterback for 2026 Season

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is interviewed on the field after the win over Oklahoma State at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wasserman puts Moore a top his top 10 rankings of quarterbacks heading into the 2026 college football season. Behind Moore at No. 2 is Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin. The two are set to face one another on Nov. 7 in Columbus.

“Had Dante Moore entered the NFL Draft in April, there was a high likelihood he would have been selected in the top five. If that isn’t a license to check in at No. 1 on this list, what is?” Wasserman said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the 2025 season, Moore was projected by many to be an early first round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, Moore opted to return to Oregon for another season.

“After that last game playing down there in the Peach Bowl, seeing the tears on my teammates’ faces, it kind of felt like that couldn’t be my last journey with them,” Moore said to Darien Rencher of “The Journey” after the season.

We asked Oregon QB Dante Moore why he RETURNED to Eugene instead of entering the NFL Draft as a potential top pick…



“At the end of the day, I don’t play football for MONEY.” 😤



His answer is exactly why Ducks fans are fired up for 2026. 🦆🔥



- Interview By Darien Rencher… pic.twitter.com/nk3maWfl77 — The Journey (@thejrnymedia) June 3, 2026

In 2025, Moore started all 15 games for Oregon, helping lead them to a 11-1 regular season record and College Football Playoff appearance. The Ducks would win their first two playoff games before falling in the semifinal to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

In 2025, Moore threw for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. This performance helped him earn a spot on the cover of the new game, EA Sports College Football 27.

Moore began his collegiate football career with the UCLA Bruins. He signed with UCLA as a member of their 2023 high school recruiting class. Moore was rated as a five-star recruit. He had an up and down freshman season in 2023 with UCLA, throwing for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in nine games played. That offseason, he entered the portal and transferred to Oregon.

He redshirt as a sophomore in 2024.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks across the field to shake hands with Oklahoma State players after the win at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon is still seeking their first ever national championship in program history. The Ducks have knocked on the door a few times over the past 20 years, making the national title game twice and making the College Football Playoff two other times.

That doesn't even count the numerous late regular season defeats before the playoff format was adopted. Oregon would have been in a prime position to make the BCS National Title game multiple times if they could have taken care of their own business in November games.

The Ducks will enter 2026 as one of the favorites to win the national title. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is tied for the fourth best odds to win the national championship game in the country at +800.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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