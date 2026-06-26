Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Earns Elite Ranking in EA College Football 27

From the streets of Tokyo, Japan, to local schools in Eugene and Portland, Oregon, to the screens of college football fans and gamers across the nation: Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore's presence feels just about everywhere during the 2026 offseason.

Speaking of screens, EA Sports College Football 2027, the video game in which Moore is one of the featured cover models, just released their quarterback power rankings for the release on July 9.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore Earns Top Rating For EA Sports Quarterbacks

Unveiled by the gaming studio on Wednesday, Moore leads the pack with a 95 overall ranking. Compared to the two years prior since EA restarted their College Football franchise, the only other quarterback to get a 95 overall ranking is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders from the 2025 version of the game.

This recent ranking shows a major departure for the quarterback compared to the 2026 game release. Moore wasn't ranked within the top 25 quarterbacks when it came to overall rating for the previous game edition, with the 2026 national champion Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers earning an 87 overall ranking (coming in at No. 24 for quarterbacks in the game) prior to his victorious season.

What's compelling about this ranking, other than Moore clocking in at the front of the pack, is that he barely edged out Ohio State's Julian Sayin while Texas' Arch Manning fell in the ratings.

Moore is also the highest ranked Oregon Duck in the game, with linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei coming in at No. 2 for the program with a 94 overall rating.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

EA Sports College Football 2027 Top 10 Quarterback Ranking

1. Dante Moore, Oregon, 95 overall

2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State, 94 overall

3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, 93 overall

4. Jayden Maiava, USC, 92 overall

5. CJ Carr, Notre Dame, 92 overall

6. Arch Manning, Texas, 91 overall

7. Darian Mensah, Miami, 91 overall

8. Sam Leavitt, LSU, 90 overall

9. Noah Fifita, Arizona, 90 overall

10. John Mateer. Oklahoma, 89 overall

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Wait, There's Moore

On EA's official website, college football fans can dive deeper into certain player's overall statistics in the game, including Moore. Some notable "launch ratings" given to Oregon's man under center include an 86 rating for speed, an agility rating of 88, and a toughness rating of 95 (all high-end rankings in the game).

However, Moore does catch some lower rankings with his rating for carrying the ball being at 65, his trucking at 67, and his stiff arm at 65.

Oregon’s Dante Moore runs for a first down during the first half of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Childhood Dream Realized

Despite the ramped-up pressure and fan-fare these rankings bring to Moore, the quarterback admits being included in the popular video game is a childhood dream realized.

“This might be one of the biggest things you can ever do, man,” Moore said in the video posted by GoDucks. “As a kid, I played the game. Growing up, you knew, of course, the Denard Robinson's, the Tim Tembow’s. As a kid, you’re like, ‘One day I want to be on the cover.’ So, when you get that call, that email to be on the cover, it’s a dream come true.”

EA Sports College Football 2027 is available for pre-order now, with availability on Windows, Playstation, XBOX, Steam, and Epic Games stores.

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