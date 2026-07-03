Six Oregon Ducks Turn Heads in Preseason Rankings
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The Oregon Ducks 2026 roster is one of the most talented groups in the entire country. PFF ranked the 50 best college players heading into the season. They listed six Ducks.
No. 7: Dante Moore, Quarterback
Dante Moore is entering his third season at Oregon and his second as the starting quarterback. He’s the second highest ranked quarterback on this list behind only Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, who is at No. 4. Moore showed why he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school during the Ducks 2025 season.
Moore started all 15 games, helping lead Oregon to 13 wins and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal. He threw for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Moore was named Third-team All-Big Ten.
After the conclusion of the season, Moore was projected to be an early first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He opted to return to Oregon for another season.
No. 23: A’Mauri Washington, Defensive Lineman
A’Mauri Washington is going into his fourth season with Oregon. Washington has got better each season in Eugene and will be looking to end his collegiate career on a high note.
Last season, Washington tallied 33 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and eight passes defended. He was named First-team All-American and Third-team All-Big Ten.
No. 32: Teitum Tuioti, Outside Linebacker
Teitum Tuioti is now a senior after spending the past three seasons with Oregon. He has been one of Oregon’s most productive players on defense since he took the field in 2023. In his Oregon career, he has played 42 games, accumulating 156 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, five passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
Tuioti Tuioti was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.
No. 33: Matayo Uiagalelei, Outside Linebacker
Matayo Uiagalelei is another member of the Oregon defense going into year No. 4 in Eugene. Uiagalelei has played in 42 games for the Ducks, racking up 90 total tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, 18.8 sacks, one interception, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
He was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2024.
No. 39: Brandon Finney Jr., Cornerback
Brandon Finney Jr. broke out on the scene right away as a true freshman for Oregon in 2025. Finney played in all 15 games and had 42 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
He was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2025 and was also named the 2026 Orange Bowl Defensive MVP in Oregon’s playoff win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
No. 50: Jamari Johnson, Tight End
Jamari Johnson spent the first two years of his college football career with the Louisville Cardinals. After the 2024 season, he transferred to Oregon. With the Ducks in 2025, Johnson was a great compliment to Oregon star tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Johnson hauled in 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. With Sadiq now in the NFL, Johnson will be the No. 1 tight end for the Ducks’ offense.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1