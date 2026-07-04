One Statistic That Could Elevate Dante Moore’s Heisman Trophy Campaign

The Oregon Ducks' 2026 season is inching closer by the day. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are set to begin the season against Boise State at Autzen Stadium, a rematch of their week two 2024 matchup, which the Ducks won on a walk-off field goal. Expectations are high surrounding the Ducks program and especially quarterback Dante Moore, who was able to get his first full season of starting every game at the collegiate level under his belt in 2025.

Dante Moore's Success Attacking Vertically Down the Field

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore is entering the 2026 season with the expectation that he will compete for the Heisman Trophy whilst putting together a deep College Football Playoff run once again.

Moore turned heads with his performances last year, and according to PFF, he had the most “big-time throws” last year with 30. A big-time throw is defined by PFF as a pass with excellent ball location and timing, typically thrown further down the field or into a tight window. “Big time throws” are often regarded as high-value plays that create scoring opportunities.

Dante Moore's Big-Time Performance at Iowa Hawkeyes

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks across the field to shake hands with Oklahoma State players after the win at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of Moore’s best throws of the 2025 season came in their slim win over the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Deep into the fourth quarter, Moore tossed a 24-yard pass into a tiny window that only wide receiver Malik Benson was able to make a play on. The completion drove the Ducks across midfield and allowed them to win on a walk-off field goal.

Moore was able to complete other big-time throws in other games, such as his second touchdown pass to former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq against USC at Autzen Stadium that extended the Ducks' lead and helped them see out the victory.

Dante Moore Will Make Drew Mehringer's Job Easier Next Year

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why does Moore leading the country in big-time throws matter? There are a few reasons, but one of the biggest is that it allows new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer the confidence to attack vertically down the field and utilize all the weapons the Ducks have on the perimeter. Mehringer having the knowledge that Moore can complete tightly contested throws into small windows 30 and 40 yards down the field could allow Mehringer to tinker with different formations and perhaps even some five-receiver formations.

While the Ducks' 2025 roster had plenty of talent on the outside, the talent coming to the program and returning to Eugene might be better on the perimeter in 2026. Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore has a season under his belt, while the Ducks added former UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks through the transfer portal, and freshman wide receiver Jalen Lott could take on the 2025 Dakorien Moore role and see some meaningful playing time as a freshman.

The Ducks' regular season is officially less than 70 days away, and if Moore continues to have a high completion percentage in tight-window throws in 2026, the Ducks' offense could be set up for an extremely special season.

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