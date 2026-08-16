Multiple Oregon Ducks Snubbed by Preseason All-American Honors

The Oregon Ducks are inching closer to their Week 1 matchup against the Boise State Broncos, set for Sept. 5. While expectations are high for Oregon's team this season, the Ducks had many players snubbed from ESPN's preseason All-American list.

Only three Ducks made the cut this year, while the others just missed the accolade.

A'Mauri Washington Recognized

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player made the cut for the first team, which was Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington. This is no shock, as one could argue that there isn't a single defensive tackle who is better at plugging a gap in the run game across the country. This is exactly what the coaches in the NFL will be looking for when they consider drafting him, which leaves him as a potential first-round-worthy selection.

Washington is also excellent when it comes to rushing the passer from the inside, despite only having a total of 1.5 sacks. The talented prospect is a freak from the interior thanks to his elite frame that has him towering over centers at around 6-4 and 330 pounds, according to ESPN.

Brandon Finney Jr., Iapani Laloulu Second Team All-American Honors

Two other Ducks made the cut but were on the second team. The two Ducks who made that cut include Oregon Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Oregon Ducks center Iapani Laloulu.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Laloulu, he is entering the third college football season of his career and is set to be draft-eligible following the conclusion of this season. He has a great shot at winning the Rimington Trophy, which is an award given out to the best college football center of the respective season. His success on the offensive line has helped Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore keep his jersey clean and will allow the rushing attack to grow throughout the season.

When it comes to Finney Jr., he is entering an entirely different setting in his career, as he is going into his second season with the Oregon Ducks. Last season, he was electric due to his lengthy wingspan and range to break up passes. He will be needed in that area of the defense this season as well. He is going to be one of the better players for the Ducks due to the amount of work that he has put in this offseason, even with the minor details. This includes improving his running stride to help gain ground faster.

Which Oregon Ducks Should've Made the Cut

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The three who made the list are all deserving, but there are three players who deserved to make the cut. This includes Moore, as he is labeled as a top returning quarterback and a likely top 10 selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. On the defensive side of the ball, it is also worth mentioning that outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti are both deserving to make the list, as both players finished last season with over six sacks.

They are both going to be crucial for the success that the Oregon defense looks to have, and will be two of the main contributing factors if the Ducks are going to win their first college football national championship.

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