Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines Early Betting Odds Turning Heads

In what will be arguably a top game at Autzen Stadium this season, the Oregon Ducks, in the aftermath of a showdown in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes, will face the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14.

In a game that will feature Dan Lanning facing off against former Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham, the matchup will be one of the most important on the Ducks' schedule as they’ll face a Wolverines team that looks to be an underrated Big Ten championship contender with sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks fans look to make Autzen Stadium an uncomfortable environment for Underwood and the Wolverines as a double-digit favorite over the Wolverines.

Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Odds

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to early betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are 13.5-point favorites over first-year Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham for the matchup on Nov. 14 at Autzen Stadium.

The over/under line for the matchup is set at 53.5 points. Depending on how both the Ducks and Wolverines fare during the first two months of the college football season, expect this betting line to change.

Oregon's Previous Matchups Against Michigan

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) rushes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The last time the Ducks and Wolverines met was on Nov. 3, 2024, at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which was Oregon’s first season in the Big Ten. The Ducks, led by former quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, beat the Wolverines 38-17.

The win was highlighted by the performance of Gabriel, who finished the game throwing for 294 yards and one touchdown on 22-of-34 passing. Gabriel also had a rushing score in the win over the Wolverines.

Former Ducks running back Jordan James also recorded 23 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown against the Wolverines. This time around, the quarterback battle will be highlighted by Dante Moore for the Ducks and Michigan’s Bryce Underwood.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore, who enters the season as one of the top returning quarterbacks in college football and a contender for the Heisman Trophy, looks to make the Ducks' November home matchup against the Wolverines among his best performances of the season.

In his first season as the Ducks' starting quarterback, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Opting to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft despite being a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore returns to Eugene with the mindset of improving his leadership skills and cutting down on turnovers to lead the Ducks to their first national championship in program history.

The Nov. 14 meeting between the Ducks and Wolverines will be the first at Autzen Stadium since 2003. The Ducks won that game 31-27. The all-time series between the Ducks and Wolverines is tied at three, with Oregon winning the last three matchups dating back to 2003.

Biggest Keys to Michigan Upsetting Oregon

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Wolverines to upset the Ducks on the road this November, it may all come down to the performance of their star quarterback, Bryce Underwood. In his first season as the Wolverines' starting quarterback, Underwood threw for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

This season, Underwood looks to improve on his decision-making, which will be a factor in the Wolverines putting together a successful first season under Whittingham. The Wolverines will also look to rely on their rushing attack with running back Jordan Marshall against a talented Ducks defensive line that returns all their notable starters, including Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, Bear Alexander, and A’Mauri Washington.

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) rushes in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season with the Wolverines, Marshall rushed for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. The overall talent on the Ducks' roster on both sides of the football may be too much for the Wolverines as Lanning looks to keep his undefeated record against Whittingham alive.

When Whittingham was with the Utah Utes, Lanning and the Ducks went 2-0 against Utah. This included a 20-17 win in 2022 in Eugene and a dominating 35-6 victory on the road in Salt Lake City.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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