Oregon Transfer Iverson Hooks Doesn’t Hold Back on Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore
In this story:
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in college football, with the potential to become one of the most productive in program history.
The Ducks return a "three-headed monster" in Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. Oregon's top receiver from last season (now in the NFL) Malik Benson already has predicted that each of those Ducks will total more than 800 receiving yards, which would place Oregon in rare territory.
Enter transfer receiver Iverson Hooks, who brings a different skillset to Eugene. Hooks, who is 5-10, 175-pounds, has primarily been working in the slot for Oregon, following a breakout season in which he caught 72 passes for 927 yards and seven touchdowns for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The competition for targets from Oregon quarterback Dante Moore could be fierce. It's not always easy being the new guy, but Hooks opened up about what has surprised him about the receivers room and what stands out about Stewart, Moore and McClellan in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
Evan Stewart’s Competitive Drive Stands Out
Hooks has already seen how the intensity inside the room can motivate everyone to better themselves.
Stewart’s approach has caught his attention.
“Evan Stewart, that man is a dog. No matter how sore he is or what type of day he’s having, he wants to be first. Whether it’s sprints, a workout or whatever it is, he’s going to push. You see how badly he wants it, and that makes me push for him,” Hooks told Amaranthus.
Hooks' comments echo what Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Moore have said about Stewart, who is entering his final season of college eligibility.
Stewart is working his way back into the mix after suffering a season-ending injury in 2025. Now, 100 percent healthy, Stewart has a chance to show that the torn pattelor tendon has not literally slowed him down.
What stands out about Hooks' comments is that Stewart’s effort has pushed Hooks to raise his own standard, he sees Stewart’s intensity as motivation.
Iverson Hooks' Impression of Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan
Hooks also shared his first impressions of Moore and McClellan, two returning receivers who emerged as important pieces of Oregon’s offense last season as electrifying weapons.
“DK is very explosive. That’s my dog,” Hooks said.
McClellan made an impression on Hooks in a different way, making sure Hooks felt welcome in Eugene right away.
“J-Mac is very friendly. During my first few days here, he came up to me, asked my name and made sure I was comfortable being around him,” Hooks said.
That gesture from McClellan speaks volumes on what it's actually like inside the Oregon football program. Hooks was surprised about one thing about the wide receivers room...
Iverson Hooks Surprised by Oregon’s Brotherhood
What is it like to be in Oregon's receiver room?
“What has probably surprised me is that it’s all about brotherhood. No matter how much competition there is or how much we compete against each other, we’re all trying to take care of our families. At the end of the day, when we put up our cleats, we’re still brothers. We still go out and have fun together. We do what we need to do to make sure that brotherhood stays a brotherhood,” Hooks told Amaranthus.
The picture that Hooks is painting is one of competition, fun and connection. That brotherhood goes deeper than just this season, even for a newcomer like Hooks.
"We want to represent the people who came before us. With that brotherhood, we have to have structure behind us. We can’t go out the wrong way or give Oregon a bad name," Hooks said.
“Knowing that, we all bought in together. When we grind, we grind together,” Hooks continued.
Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, Moore and Lanning face the tough task of how to distribute the ball among Oregon's many talented receivers. It's a good problem to have.
... And it's clear from Hooks' insight that the receivers are ready to compete without allowing that competition to negatively impact their brotherhood.
Oregon fans will get their first look at Hooks in a Ducks uniform when Oregon opens its season against Boise State on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus