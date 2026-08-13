Oregon Transfer Iverson Hooks Doesn’t Hold Back on Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in college football, with the potential to become one of the most productive in program history.

The Ducks return a "three-headed monster" in Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. Oregon's top receiver from last season (now in the NFL) Malik Benson already has predicted that each of those Ducks will total more than 800 receiving yards, which would place Oregon in rare territory.

Enter transfer receiver Iverson Hooks, who brings a different skillset to Eugene. Hooks, who is 5-10, 175-pounds, has primarily been working in the slot for Oregon, following a breakout season in which he caught 72 passes for 927 yards and seven touchdowns for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

oregon ducks transfer receiver iverson hooks | seigher brown

The competition for targets from Oregon quarterback Dante Moore could be fierce. It's not always easy being the new guy, but Hooks opened up about what has surprised him about the receivers room and what stands out about Stewart, Moore and McClellan in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Evan Stewart’s Competitive Drive Stands Out

Hooks has already seen how the intensity inside the room can motivate everyone to better themselves.

Stewart’s approach has caught his attention.

“Evan Stewart, that man is a dog. No matter how sore he is or what type of day he’s having, he wants to be first. Whether it’s sprints, a workout or whatever it is, he’s going to push. You see how badly he wants it, and that makes me push for him,” Hooks told Amaranthus.

Hooks' comments echo what Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Moore have said about Stewart, who is entering his final season of college eligibility.

Stewart is working his way back into the mix after suffering a season-ending injury in 2025. Now, 100 percent healthy, Stewart has a chance to show that the torn pattelor tendon has not literally slowed him down.

What stands out about Hooks' comments is that Stewart’s effort has pushed Hooks to raise his own standard, he sees Stewart’s intensity as motivation.

Oregon’s Evan Stewart, center, dances to “Shout” during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iverson Hooks' Impression of Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan

Hooks also shared his first impressions of Moore and McClellan, two returning receivers who emerged as important pieces of Oregon’s offense last season as electrifying weapons.

“DK is very explosive. That’s my dog,” Hooks said.

McClellan made an impression on Hooks in a different way, making sure Hooks felt welcome in Eugene right away.

“J-Mac is very friendly. During my first few days here, he came up to me, asked my name and made sure I was comfortable being around him,” Hooks said.

That gesture from McClellan speaks volumes on what it's actually like inside the Oregon football program. Hooks was surprised about one thing about the wide receivers room...

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan works out during warm ups as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iverson Hooks Surprised by Oregon’s Brotherhood

What is it like to be in Oregon's receiver room?

“What has probably surprised me is that it’s all about brotherhood. No matter how much competition there is or how much we compete against each other, we’re all trying to take care of our families. At the end of the day, when we put up our cleats, we’re still brothers. We still go out and have fun together. We do what we need to do to make sure that brotherhood stays a brotherhood,” Hooks told Amaranthus.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The picture that Hooks is painting is one of competition, fun and connection. That brotherhood goes deeper than just this season, even for a newcomer like Hooks.

"We want to represent the people who came before us. With that brotherhood, we have to have structure behind us. We can’t go out the wrong way or give Oregon a bad name," Hooks said.

“Knowing that, we all bought in together. When we grind, we grind together,” Hooks continued.

oregon ducks transfer receiver iverson hooks | seigher brown

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, Moore and Lanning face the tough task of how to distribute the ball among Oregon's many talented receivers. It's a good problem to have.

... And it's clear from Hooks' insight that the receivers are ready to compete without allowing that competition to negatively impact their brotherhood.

Oregon fans will get their first look at Hooks in a Ducks uniform when Oregon opens its season against Boise State on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.