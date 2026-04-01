Oregon Freshman Dayton Raiola Has Jersey Number Revealed

The Oregon Ducks revealed the numbers for their players on the roster this spring. Freshman tight end Dayton Raiola will be wearing No. 81.

Dayton Raiola Wearing No. 81 For Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dayton Raiola committed to the Ducks as a 6-1, 205 pound athlete out of Buford, Georgia. He is rated as a three-star recruit per 247Sports. Raiola was originally committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but clearly had a change of heart with two of his family members leaving the Cornhuskers. Dayton will now be wearing the No. 81 for the Ducks.

His uncle, Donovan Raiola, had been the offensive line coach for the Cornhuskers starting in 2022 until he was relieved of his position at the end of the 2025 season.

Dayton’s older brother, quarterback Dylan Raiola was the starter for Nebraska in 2024 and 2025. He suffered a season ending injury during the 2025 season and entered the transfer portal in the offseason. He ended up transferring to Oregon. The Raiola brothers are now reunited in Eugene.

Dayton played high school football for Buford as a quarterback. In his senior season in 2025-26, he threw for 2,208 yards and 26 touchdowns. Dayton also rushed for 119 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

He is now listed as a tight end for the Ducks.

Raiola Brothers in Eugene

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola arrives before the start of the game against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola is one of the better known quarterbacks in the entire country. Dylan signed with Nebraska as a member of their 2024 high school recruiting class. He was rated by 247Sports as a five-star recruit and the No. 2 quarterback in his class.

In 2024 as a freshman, Raiola played in 13 games. He threw for 2,819 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Raiola looked to improve on this up and down freshman season as a sophomore in 2025. Unfortunately, his season was cut short.

In nine games in 2025, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Raiola suffered a season-ending broken fibula in early November. That would end up being the final game of his Cornhusker career as he entered the portal and eventually transferred to the Ducks.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs off after scoring a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

When Raiola made this announcement of going to Oregon, it made fans question if that signaled current Ducks starting quarterback, Dante Moore, would be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore ended up coming back to Oregon to polish his skills before entering the 2027 NFL Draft.

Dylan is the No. 8 on Oregon’s spring roster. This carries on a traditional of previous Oregon quarterbacks to wear No. 8 with Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel. Raiola, like both Mariota and Gabriel, was born and raised in Hawaii.

With Moore back with Oregon for the 2026 season, it appears that Dylan will be using this year to recover from his injury, learn the offense behind Moore, and then eventually take over as the starter when Moore eventually leaves for the NFL.