Oregon Trending Towards Blue Chip Recruit at Quarterback

The Oregon Ducks are in the running for class of 2028 recruit, quarterback Josiah Boyd. Not only are the Ducks in the race, they are in the lead according to the highly-touted Boyd.

Josiah Boyd Leaning Toward Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josiah Boyd spoke to Adam Gorney of Rivals about where he stands in his recruitment process. Boyd received an offer from Oregon in early May and that’s the team ahead of the rest at this moment in time.

“It’s Oregon,” Boyd said to Gorney about who is leading. “It’s a place you can develop and learn. Coach Koa (Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai) is a great quarterbacks coach so I feel fired up to go there and see what I can learn…The relationship is good…When I went out there, I had a great time and we had a connection.”

Josiah Boyd is a 6-3, 165 pound quarterback out of Moreno Valley, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2028 class per Rivals. As a sophomore for Vista del Lago High School in 2025-26, Boyd threw for 2,620 yards with 19 touchdown passes and three interceptions in 11 games played. He also rushed for 462 yards and nine touchdowns.

A couple of the other teams involved in his recruitment are the UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies.

Future of Oregon's Quarterback Room

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon quarterback room is shaping up to be one of the deepest in the sport, not only this season, but for years to come.

Oregon’s 2026 quarterback room is headlined by returning starter, Dante Moore. Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns with the Ducks in 2025 and was projected to be an early first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In the end, Moore opted to return for one more year with Oregon, putting his NFL career on hold until at least 2027.

In the transfer portal this offseason, Oregon landed former class of 2024 five-star recruit and Nebraska Cornhuskers starting quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola’s 2025 season came to an abrupt end as he suffered a broken fibula late in the year. In all likelihood, he’ll be Moore’s backup in 2026 with sights set on starting for the Ducks in 2027.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also in the quarterback room this season is redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr. Smith was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class and it doesn’t look like he’ll get his chance to enter the year as the starting quarterback in Eugene until at least 2027 in what could be a competitive battle with him and Raiola.

Looking ahead to the 2027 recruiting class, Oregon’s highest rated commit is five-star quarterback Will Mencl. Could Mencl show he’s ready sooner rather than later that he should be the Oregon starting quarterback?

One thing is for sure, and that is Oregon has an abundance of options at the position over the next handful of years. That could continue to be the case if they eventually land Boyd.

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