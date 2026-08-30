Three Bold Predictions Before Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos

The Oregon Ducks are inching closer to their first contest of the college football season, as they will begin their 2026 outing when they take on the Boise State Broncos. The Ducks are heavily favored to win this game and will be looking to begin the 2026 season the right way.

There are three predictions that I believe will become a truth despite it being bold prior to kickoff.

Oregon Football Has a 250+ Yard Rushing Day vs. Boise State

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks will likely have a heavy run game, as they try to adapt to a new offensive scheme in a real game setting. Not only will the Ducks rely on the run game early, but if they jump out to a lead, they will likely rely on a rushing attack later in the contest. The Ducks have a returning star in Jordon Davison, who is fully equipped to have a massive season; however, his group behind him is as deep as it gets in the Big Ten conference.

In fact, returning Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. is more talented than his backup role and will be a key piece to the rushing attack's success. I believe the Ducks will trust in rushing the ball more than airing it out in Week 1, leading to 250 or more rushing yards.

Clean Game of Football on Offense With No Turnovers

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks having a new offensive coordinator could allow some room for mistakes; however, with the talent that the Ducks have, I don't believe a turnover is going to happen during Week 1. Instead, I believe they will protect the ball well, even if it means that they have to punt at times they wouldn't want to.

This is something that the staff would love to see, as the clean football aspect will allow trust within the offensive scheme, which could lead to the playbook beginning to be opened more during the second week of the season when the Ducks take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater.

Oregon's Defense Finishes With Four Total Sacks

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees warmups before the game against Boise State at Autzen in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the defensive side of things, the Ducks will showcase the same talent on the defensive line that they did just a season ago. This includes two elite EDGEs, as both Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti will be returning to cause havoc on the exterior. Both finished last season as a freak off the edge, and will be needed this season if this defense is going to live up to the preseason expectations that it has gained.

They will be two of the contributing factors, while returning interior defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington will both play a role in rushing the gunslinger for the Boise State Broncos. With the mixture of these four players, I believe that a four-sack game is incoming.

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