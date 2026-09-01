Boise State, Oregon Employing Unique Depth Chart Strategy Against Each Other

No. 2Oregon Ducks football is in the final stage of preparations before the beginning of the 2026 season on Sep. 5 with an Autzen Stadium opener against the Boise State Broncos.

Though Broncos coach Spencer Danielson did admit in his pregame press conference that his athletes were "fired up" for playing the highest ranked team Boise State will face in program history, this "awesome moment for college football" also comes with a clever strategy or two.

Oct 4, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson gives a thumbs up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State Broncos Announce No Depth Chart For Oregon Game

According to the Idaho Statesman's Shaun Goodwin, the Broncos are following Oregon's decision to not release a depth chart by deciding to forgo releasing their own.

On Monday, Ducks coach Dan Lanning was asked about the choice of not releasing a depth chart:

“What's the advantage of releasing one?" Lanning said.

Goodwin reports that the program originally intended to put out their depth chart until learning of Oregon's choice, which feels backed-up by Danielson and his coordinators talking about certain players earning starting spots during the pregame press conference. However, Danielson also stated that facing Oregon would be a test for his players and potentially continue to guide the depth layout for his team.

"Just like any other coach in the country, proud of how we handled the off season, but we have a monster test on Saturday afternoon that we will leave Eugene and know a lot about our team. The good, and the must get fixed yesterday, and I'm excited to walk this path with my squad," Danielson said.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Danielson Gives Insight To Potential Starters

Though reporting on the Broncos and following the team has indicated a few of the obvious starters like fifth-year quarterback Maddux Madsen, Danielson notably shared more about a few players that earned their starting spot in Eugene on Saturday.

On the offense, Danielson spoke about true freshman Rasean Jones earning a starting role at wide receiver and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Stewart Taufa rose above his veteran peers to take the starting center role.

For the defense, Danielson shared that cornerback would see a rotation of fifth-year Jaden Mickey, junior Sherrod Smith and Kennesaw State senior transfer JeRico Washington Jr.

"Whoever the two will start this game, we'll rotate all three," Danielson said. Danielson also mentioned a potential rotation for the linebacker corps as well.

Moving to special teams, Danielson shared that sophomore Canaan Moore likely cliched the field goal kicker starting spot over his veteran peers (fifth-year Colton Boomer). Danielson also stated that the decisions for special teams starters would finalize "in the next 24 hours."

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Depth Chart Is A Formality

For Boise State, as a Group of Six team going up against the No. 2 team in the country (which Danielson stated is "the best team in the country") it's less of a goal to win (though the Broncos only loss to Oregon in their 3-1 history comes from their 2024 meeting) and more of a test to discover which players can rise to the challenge and be able to lead through the remainder of the 2026 season.

Basically, this move from Danielson and Boise State is likely just annoying for the Ducks to navigate, but not an impossible mission for a season opener against an opponent that's not expected to bring terribly comparable competition.

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