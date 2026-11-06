Oregon Ducks' Defensive Line Quietly Fuels This Freshman Breakout

With the talent that the No. 23 Oregon Ducks have on the roster in 2026, true freshmen haven’t received consistent opportunities to start or earn snaps.

But amid the inconsistency of Oregon’s offensive line, former four-star recruit Tommy Tofi has slowly found his way into the starting unit. Tofi stepped into the spotlight with an impressive second half in a comeback win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 7.

Oregon’s Tommy Tofi leaves the field after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since the breakout performance, Tofi hasn’t looked back – and Oregon’s offensive line has finally started the same five in back-to-back weeks as a result. Not only is consistent true freshman play rare this season, but a freshman offensive line starter isn’t something fans are used to in the Dan Lanning coaching era.

When asked about his development, Tofi pointed to the veterans on the offensive line, including Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu and Douglas Utu.

“A lot of cuss-outs from Poncho, Dougie and a lot of the players,” Tofi said with a grin.

The freshman guard then went on to credit the Ducks’ unit on the other side of the trenches.

Tommy Tofi on Oregon Ducks’ Defensive Line

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s full defensive line unit elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene in the offseason. As a result, Tofi has earned the chance to go head-to-head with seasoned veterans in practice, perhaps speeding up the development process.

“But not only that but once you have like two first-rounders on that D-line – actually four first-rounder D-linemen,” he corrected himself. “That’s what helps you prepare and then gets you ready for the season. And just being able to go head up with (Matayo Uiagalelei), Bear (Alexander), (A’Mauri Washington), Teitum (Tuioti), I don’t see iron sharpens iron. You just get better and better every day.”

Uiagalelei enters the Week 10 matchup against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes with 34 tackles, six sacks and an interception. Tuioti has 42 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Alexander has 39 tackles and three sacks. Washington rounds out the list of starters with 23 tackles and five pass deflections.

Not only are the defensive linemen experienced. The teenage Tofi is going up against fourth and fifth-year players who know how to use their physical frames to their advantage.

“You’re not going to be against six-foot-three, very lengthy guys that run like a 4.3. You’re going up against big, hefty dudes like Bear and A’Mauri.”

Dan Lanning Breaks Down Tommy Tofi’s Progression

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches his team before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tofi and the Oregon offensive line are well aware of what it takes to find success against a violent defensive line based on practice. They’ll see a challenging unit in the trenches against the Buckeyes on Saturday.

But with the focus on the Ducks and the upcoming battle in the trenches, Tofi’s rapid rise steps into the spotlight. Lanning compared Tofi’s progression to former Ducks star and first-round NFL Draft pick Josh Conerly Jr.

“Yeah, I think all those guys that are creating roles for themselves have seen the natural progression for other players in our program,” Lanning said on Wednesday. “Like, Josh Conerly didn't start at tackle for us the day he got here. But he got a touchdown pass against Colorado. He did a couple things on field goal.”

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly (OL07) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He was in different units, and the developed over time became part of a big package. You know, so I don't think you never force that as a coach,” he added. “But what's happened is he's had a natural progression. He's built off the spring and into the into the summer, and now gotten some more of those exotic looks that make it challenging as an O-lineman, and has put together some good games.”

Lanning added that the program had high hopes for Tofi when he came to Eugene. Already through eight collegiate games, he's finding his stride.

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