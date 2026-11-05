10 Things Oregon Football Fans Might Be Overlooking Before Ohio State

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks head into a sea of scarlet Saturday, traveling to Ohio Stadium to face the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes in a matchup with stakes on both sidelines. Ohio State has designated the game “Scarlet the Shoe,” encouraging fans to dress in scarlet and turn one of college football’s most storied venues into a striking backdrop for the Ducks’ return to Columbus.

Both programs began the season with championship aspirations. Now, after injuries to both starting quarterbacks and multiple losses, they meet with something to prove and dwindling room for error. Oregon arrives with renewed confidence following its comeback victory over then-No. 20 Northwestern, while Ohio State looks to regroup after a loss at USC.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Ducks, beating the Buckeyes on their home field could push Oregon back into the AP Top 25, strengthen and keep its slim College Football Playoff hopes alive. It would also give coach Dan Lanning’s team consecutive ranked wins.

For Ohio State, a win would help quiet the concerns stirred by the USC loss and protect the Buckeyes’ place in the playoff conversation, amid a change at quarterback.

Here are 10 things to know ahead of Saturday’s game.

1. Dylan Raiola Was Almost A Buckeye

Dylan Raiola originally committed to Ohio State in May 2022, when Ryan Day was head coach, before reopening his recruitment that December. He later committed to Georgia before flipping to Nebraska, where he began his college career. Now Oregon’s starting quarterback, Raiola heads to Columbus to face the coach and program he initially committed to.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | Darby Winter

2. Freshman Quarterback Steps In For Buckeyes

Ohio State is without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, who is out indefinitely with a throwing-arm injury. True freshman Luke Fahey has stepped into the starting role. Fahey made his first career start in Ohio State’s 30-18 loss at USC, completing 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

3. Dan Lanning's Familiarity with Fahey

Dan Lanning hasn't coached in Ohio Stadium but he has seen Fahey play when he was a high school prospect. Fahey was a three-star prospect from Mission Viejo High School in California.

"I remember Luke coming out of high school, went by, seeing him when he was in high school and he's an operator. He's a really smart quarterback, right? He's a winner. But his intelligence, it shows up. This is an offense that has a lot of moving parts. I thought he handled it extremely well in that environment," Lanning said about Fahey's first start at USC.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. Recent History

Oregon has won two of its last three meetings with Ohio State, but the Buckeyes won the most recent matchup, 41-21 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

5. The Horseshoe Advantage

Ohio State has won 12 consecutive home games, the longest active streak in the Big Ten and tied for fourth nationally. Oregon will be making its first visit to Ohio Stadium since its 2021 victory.

6. Dominant Ducks On The Road

Oregon is 10-1 in Big Ten road games since joining the conference in 2024.

7. Jeremiah Smith Chasing History

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith can break Marvin Harrison Jr.’s program record with his 16th career 100-yard receiving game against Oregon. Smith already has 62 receptions for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns through eight games this season. Since entering college football in 2024, he leads all players in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) arrives prior to the NCAA football game against USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8. Dylan Raiola Finds Momentum As New Play Caller Steps In

Raiola is coming off his first 300-yard passing game as a Duck, completing 22 of 31 passes for 336 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against Northwestern. It was Oregon’s first game with Jay Johnson calling plays following Drew Mehringer’s dismissal. Raiola helped the Ducks overcome a 14-point deficit, connecting with Dakorien Moore for a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

9. Dakorien Moore Streaking

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore’s 23 catches over the last three weeks are tied for fourth nationally. He caught seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern. Moore enters the Ohio State matchup with a team-leading 41 receptions for 545 yards and six touchdowns.

10. Kickoff Time and How to Watch

Oregon and Ohio State kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 7 and will be broadcast on CBS. Ducks fans going to the game in Columbus are encouraged to wear green.

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