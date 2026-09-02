Oregon’s Bear Alexander Wants to Accomplish Something Historic

Toughness appears to do the talking in No. 2 Oregon’s football program, and the Ducks are going to need plenty of it if they want to chase history in 2026. Toughness is a core trait preached by Oregon’s coaching staff since Dan Lanning’s arrival ahead of the 2022 season, and on the 2026 roster, few players embody what it means to be tough more than defensive lineman Bear Alexander.

In fact, when asked about the toughest player on Oregon’s roster, quarterback Dante Moore didn't hesitate:

“Bear Alexander,” Moore told Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Oregon State Beavers with his teammates during the fourth quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander returns for his second season in Eugene after helping anchor one of the best defenses in college football. Oregon finished 2025 ranked in the top 10 nationally and top three in the Big Ten in total defense, surrendering just 273.7 yards per game.

After arriving in Eugene from USC with something to prove, Alexander put together the best statistical season of his career. He played in all 15 games and earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors with 50 total tackles, 18 solo stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Now, he is back for more.

Oregon returns four starters along a defensive front that has quickly become one of the primary reasons the Ducks believe they can chase history in 2026. The message from Eugene has been clear since Big Ten Football Media Days: the goal is a national championship. There is no hiding from that expectation, and there is certainly no waiting until Week 1 to start preparing for it.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability on Aug. 31, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Alexander, that preparation has meant battling Oregon's offense every day and lining up beside a defensive front that makes practice feel like a game. The Ducks have spent the offseason sharpening each other, and Alexander has seen the benefits on both sides of the ball.

With Oregon’s season opener against Boise State just around the corner, Alexander opened up about his preparation for Year 2, the growth of the defense, and what it’s like going to work against Oregon's offense every day.

... and how he and the team's end goal is to make history.

Everything Oregon Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Said

Embracing 'F.E.B.U.' Instead of Outside Pressure:

“No pressure. You know, Coach Lanning said it best. It's all about us. At the end of the day, you know, we preach ‘F.E.B.U., F everybody but us.’ So just knowing that the primary focus is on us, the whole group as a collective, and knowing that we got to go week in and week out to get to the end goal, which is to make history.”

Approaching Year 2 at Oregon With Confidence in His Preparation:

“Man, just taking it one game at a time. You know, we trust in our preparation, just playing with faster speed. You know, being able to be dialed in the playbook going into Year 2, just playing faster.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How the Offensive Line Sharpens the Defensive Front in Practice:

“Just iron sharpening iron. A’lique Terry does a great job with that younger group that came in, especially. So just making sure our guys give them a good look, and, you know, iron sharpening iron.”

Chemistry Among the Returning Defensive Line Starters:

“Just our chemistry, knowing how each other rush. You know, we got a speed guy, the power guy, we got a finesse guy. They both can go power at times, so just understanding each other in the cage and making sure we're able to cage the quarterback week in and week out.”

Dante Moore Embracing His Leadership Role:

“[Dante Moore]’s done a great job of leading. You know, he's staying on me about the little things, of course. But I know mainly something he told me to do more is to smile. So I've been working on just smiling while I'm around here.

“But just taking the pressure off Dante and putting it on us. We’re taking all the bullets on the D-line, so not really more so focused on the targets, knowing that the front is what's actually gonna keep this thing going.”

Ready to See the Preparation Translate Under the Lights:

“Coach Lanning said it, man. You know, we want to come out swinging and trusting our preparation. We worked hard all the way to this point while nobody was watching. That's our theme of the week. So just trusting what we did in the dark will eventually come to the light.”

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Running Back Room's Practice Intensity:

“So I kid you not. Yesterday evening, I sat in a — it's like a go-around in different rooms or different position groups. So I was with the DBs. I spent some time with them, and I went in there with Coach Samp (Ra'Shaad Samples) yesterday, and literally just watching all their individual drills from back then, like their everyday drills. Like, it's intense.

“Jordon Davison is more like a power back. You know, I talk to those guys often, just telling them, like, the guys I seen coming up, Kenny McIntosh. You know, guys that have electric speed, just making sure that we're gonna rely on them a lot, especially when Tay (Dante Moore) can't get to his other offensive weapons, you know, just trusting those two guys for sure.”

Facing a Physical, Fast Boise State Squad:

“Yeah, slippery, mobile quarterback. You know, the running backs are very electric. They're a pretty good team, physical team. We respect the opponent, but we're gonna go out here and give it our best shot.”

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander, left, and Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stopping the Run With Upfront Physicality:

“Man, just being physical. You know, we preach physicality, so just running east to west and making sure we can all do our 1/11th and dominate our box.”

Gratitude on His College Football Journey:

“Just my gratitude level, really spending time with guys outside of this. I think I was connected at the other places, but really just being dialed into God's story, getting to understand that ‘why’ a little more. So just my gratitude being in this building every day.”

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