Oregon Ducks Players Expose the Toughest Player on the Team

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore didn’t hesitate when asked to name the toughest player on the team.

“Bear Alexander,” Moore told Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Oregon Ducks' Bear Alexander | seigher brown

Moore understands just how disruptive the 316-pound defensive lineman can be after facing him in practice.

Moore's answer illuminates an underrated factor heading into the 2026 season when it comes to the highly-anticipated Ducks defense. When Amaranthus asked 10 different Ducks to reveal their toughest teammate, the answers overwhelmingly pointed to defensive players.

The informal poll offered insight that preseason honors and depth charts cannot... An inside look at which Ducks have earned the respect of the teammates who compete with - and against - every day.

The Toughest Oregon Football Players, Per Their Duck Teammates

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore's answer carries some serious weight - literally - by picking Alexander. Alexander is entering his second season with the Ducks after transferring from the USC Trojans, and recently went viral for hitting an eye-catching 855 pounds with his squat, along with fellow defensive lineman Amauri Washington (who also got out shout out below.)

The craziest part? Alexander doesn't think that either of them hit their true max... Which would definitely prove Moore's point about Alexander's toughness.

What is notable is eight of the 10 Ducks named as toughest are defensive players, which stokes the fire for what could be an all-time Ducks defense in 2026.

Oregon ducks running back Jordon Davison and reporter Bri Amaranthus | Seigher Brown

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore: "(Oregon defensive lineman) Bear Alexander"

Oregon running back Jordon Davison: “I have to say myself.”

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander: “The entire defense.”

Oregon offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson: “I’ll say (Oregon center) Iapani ‘Poncho’ Laloulu.”

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard: “(Oregon defensive lineman) A’Mauri Washington.”

Oregon inside linebacker Devon Jackson: “The whole team. I’m going to pick one player… (Oregon inside linebacker) Gavin Nix.”

Oregon wide receiver Iverson Hooks: “I’m going to give it to (Oregon defensive back) Zach Grisham.”

Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh: “I’m going to give it to my man, (Oregon outside linebacker) Matayo Uiagalelei.”

Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers: “(Oregon outside linebacker) Teitum Tuioti.”

Oregon punter Bailey Ettridge: “I like (Oregon outside linebacker) Dutch Horisk, the new player. He goes about it pretty tough. I think everyone’s tough. Coming from a specialist side of things, I think you just look at everyone and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’”

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s Defense Sweeps The Toughness Vote

What might be most impressive is that the defensive players mentioned for their toughness stem from every level of the defense, indicating that the entire unit is strong, not just the front, which returned every starter. Perhaps Alexander's pick of the "entire defense" paints the strongest picture.

The answers weren't tied to one star or position group - actually no one picked the same person - instead some established starters and some under-the-radar players.

-Alexander and Washington on the defensive line

-Uiagalelei, Tuioti, Nix and Horisk at linebacker

-Grisham in the secondary

oregon ducks iverson hooks | Seigher Brown

A deeper dive into who picked who can kind of show an internal scouting report. Oregon's new transfer receiver Hooks faces defensive backs every day and picked Grisham. Another transfer in Olesh from Penn State has the challenge of facing the Ducks edge and named Uiagalelei. And last but not least, Moore knows all too well the threat that Alexander poses to an offense.

Also significant, Nix, Horisk and Grisham are clearly earning a reputation within the team, even if they haven't quite stepped into the spotlight yet.

The two offensive players that were mentioned make a ton of sense, too. Davison picking himself is fair... after all, he did play through a broken collarbone in Oregon's college football playoff win vs. Texas Tech. He suffered the injury early in the game but still carried the ball 15 times and scored two touchdowns.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson naming a player from his own position group also checks out. The offensive lineman sees Laloulu’s toughness up close every day, from his physical play and the responsibility he assumes at the center of Oregon’s offense. Laloulu is an underrated leader, not only for an offensive line undergoing significant change, but for the entire Ducks offense.

So while there was not one unanimous "toughest Duck"... there was a consensus that the defense is dangerous. The insight doesn't guarantee results but it does show which Ducks are standing out within their own peers.

(Amaranthus also asked which true freshman are standing out)

Oregon fans might be wondering just how dominant Oregon's front seven is going to be. First look at the Ducks comes on Sept. 5 in Autzen Stadium when the Boise State Broncos come to Eugene to kick off the 2026 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.