Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel 'Chasing Wins': Rose Bowl Prep For Ohio State, Tennessee
EUGENE- The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are on the road to fulfilling national championship dreams. The Ducks are the top team in college football and the only remaining undefeated team in the nation. A huge reason why the Ducks have experienced so much success this season is the team’s starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel, a senior quarterback who transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma, has etched his name into the college football record books, becoming the NCAA’s all-time touchdown leader as well as being named the third-best player in all of college football by the Heisman Committee. Gabriel has led Oregon to 13 victories this season, the most in Oregon history. However, he is far from done leading his team to victory.
"If I wanted individual awards, I would've played tennis or golf, but I'm playing football, so I'm chasing wins, and I know what I'm not chasing."- Dillon Gabriel
The Ducks are gearing up to play in the quarterfinals of the newly implemented 12-team College Football Playoff. The Ducks secured a bye in the first round with a conference championship victory over Penn State. Gabriel and the Ducks will face the winner of the Ohio State-Tennessee game in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day for an iconic Rose Bowl matchup.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, just four days after Gabriel’s appearance at the prestigious Heisman ceremony in New York City, Gabriel met with the media to discuss his Heisman experience, his postseason aspirations, and give insight into the team’s preparation for the highly anticipated Rose Bowl matchup.
What Oregon Quarterback and Heisman Finalist Dillon Gabriel Said About the Ducks' Upcoming Rose Bowl Matchup:
Gabriel on the Heisman ceremony:
"I'm just glad I got to represent our guys. You look at a body of work as a whole, as a unit, and you just appreciate all that goes into it. I'm glad I could represent them. I met a lot of great people. I had a lot of great conversations. I'm grateful and blessed to have been a part of that too."
Gabriel on General Booty (former Oklahoma quarterback) attending the Heisman ceremony:
"It was good fun. I think the best part of all of this is that you get to be around family. Even when family travels out for games, it's just different. You're preoccupied on something else. For that event at least, we could enjoy each other's company and just hang out."
Gabriel on the benefits of the bye week:
"I think just getting everyone back is important and it's good. Getting everyone reps as well. I think in the year and during the season, you tend to what's urgent and what's important, kind of deal. Now you're able to peel everything back and self-scout. I don't think we'd have that time if we didn't have the bye. And then getting a head start. There's a lot of pros to it. We have a great schedule that keeps us in football shape and keeps us conditioned — the whole nine — but also doesn't kill us. It's been really good and refreshing. Like I said, I think the deeper conversations we're able to have because we have more time, has allowed us to get on the same page more."
Gabriel on balancing football shape with recovery:
"Yeah, just being super intentional with the reps. I think coach does a good job of knowing when to get our work in or knowing in that maybe there's a different way to approach practice. He's done a great job of that and has helped us a bunch. But I still think it's a balance that everyone is trying to find and as a player, I know we've found a great balance."
Gabriel on his passing accuracy this season:
"I think reps. Not a lot of people are patient enough now to get past a certain point. There's going to be failure. There's going to be inconsistency, but I also believe that there's another side to that kind of over the mountain that people can't see. I think I've found a happy medium. I was able to get over that hump. Throughout my career I've done my due diligence, but I've also played around great people. I think taking that next step is having patience and people trusting your ability. Coach Lanning and coach Stein know this spring wasn't the prettiest, but they also understand it's a marathon and that the growth happens through failure and learning. How are you ever going to know if you can fit a ball through a tight window or challenge a certain coverage, if you don't do it? I think the confidence is from having coaches who trust your ability and allow you to grow in that way. I'm blessed that I've had that because I think it's doing me right."
Gabriel on Dave Iuli's contribution this season:
"Him being here for a good amount of time, he's a vet in his mind in terms of what he knows and what we try and do offensively, which has helped him just plug and play. Of course he was dealt the physical battles, but you just see a guy who has continued to fight and keep swinging. I appreciate that as a player. [He's] a guy who pours his all into it. Really, came in midseason when we needed him and just executed. He's just reliable and more importantly, you've seen him turn and flourish into his own. This is perfect for him. This time to peel everything back and take a deep breath and see how he can get better. I'm grateful for him and his contribution to what we do offensively. He's a damn good player and a damn good person. Just being around, you're extra competitive, you smile a little more. He's an infectious person."
Gabriel on looking forward to the Rose Bowl experience:
"That's the hard part too. We do live life outside of this building. We have that short Thursday practice and the day ends in a half-day, you still have time to go hang out with family and do that sort of thing. There's still going to be meetings, but once you leave the building, people do what they do. It's life. I think that's where we'll do things with the bowl sites. We'll just be able to do it together. I actually think it's more of a positive thing. We're just spending more time together. For the most part, bowls are fun. We earned the right to be there and play in it. We also know what's at stake. We're going to get our work in with coach and we'll be just fine."
Gabriel on his hypothetical Heisman ballot:
"You don't want to know. Truth is it is what it is. I'm not chasing that. I was appreciative of it. I'm representing my guys, so, shoot I'm going to go. For the most part, you've got to understand the illusion that's created and the external opinions that have nothing with what I want to accomplish. You appreciate it from a distance. If I wanted individual awards, I would've played tennis or golf, but I'm playing football, so I'm chasing wins, and I know what I'm not chasing."
Gabriel on what he wanted to address first during prep:
"Just how clean can we be? How efficient can we be? I think you look at many times where it's a three-and-out or a drive that doesn't end the way we want it or why we're not sustaining drives, and it is simple in the sense we weren't playing clean. I didn't create a completion here or how could I have helped in progression? How do I extend plays more? Or how do I get to an answer quicker? I truly believe that if you go through all the games, there's so many things you can clean up and want back that you also can't teach people how to win when you're in that situation. What I'm most proud of is how we found a way when we needed to. But, cleaning it up when how can we get away from people quicker, how do we leave no doubt? I think there's multiple times in a lot of games that we're in the 30s range and we could be in the 40s or 50s as a scoring offense. I think it's that killer instinct and I also believe it's that execution that starts with me and it starts with everyone. We all take pride in it together, so I think that also helps."
Gabriel on working with offensive coordinator Will Stein:
"As I've gotten older, and I'm only 23 so, don't say I'm too old. ... As I've gotten older, I've appreciated different experiences and different coaches and learning more. I think when you get stuck in one system, you think you know it all and how football is. As I've gained new experiences, and of course, here at Oregon, you just appreciate the different styles of football and how you can grow in so many ways and how you can be challenged. I think what I appreciate most is just the environment we have. I've never been in the pros, but I've talked to some people and this is probably the closest I've been around. How coach is and letting it be player led and letting us go be us and kind of making it our own thing, I think there's ownership in that and you want to do it the right way. You appreciate. I appreciate coach Stein and coach Lanning and everyone involved, coach Terry and coach Junior. Just the conversations you're able to have are high level and they want it to be that way. As a player, it's been everything and more."
Gabriel on Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele's commitment:
"I'm so happy for him. I purposely didn't talk to him much because I want the best decision for him. As a guy who is from Hawaii, wherever that was for him, I wanted. All I told him was 'You're going to be living it every single day, so make sure you're happy with your decision.' I think he made the right decision and I'm proud of him. I thought highly of him when I'd watch him when I'd go back home and throw, but I think when I saw him at the Elite 11 around the top level guys, the dude can sling it. He's got pop behind his arm. Of course, I'm a little biased with him being a lefty, but also, it wouldn't take anyone to see it. Just go watch this kid throw live. He's got pop. He can sling it with the best of them. More importantly, I know what type of kid he is and being from Hawaii. I'm proud of him. I think there's maybe a little pipeline starting, hopefully. But, no pressure coach Lanning."
