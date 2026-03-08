Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Compared to NFL Star Ahead of NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks have many players going to the NFL, but two players seem to have the highest chances of becoming a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft cycle.

The first player is tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and the second one is Dillon Thieneman, who has started to rise on draft boards and projections following a great showing at the annual NFL combine. The prospect has already been compared to many greats, but on a recent episode of Kay Adams “Up&Adams,” Thieneman was compared to a current star in the league.

Dillon Thieneman Gets Compared to NFL Star

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That player is Baltimore Ravens safety standout Kyle Hamilton, who has made a name for himself playing a similar role that the Ducks prospect is expected to play.

“I would give the role comp for you at least on the NFL level, and this is like high praise cause I love him, Kyle Hamilton. As far as like mix matches, disguises and like lining you up, like you better have—like your gonna go where your supposed to go, but you better have a defensive coordinator who knows how to line you up all over. Do you see any similarities? Do you like Kyle Hamilton,” “Up&Adams show host Kay Adams asked the Ducks safety.

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates with safety Tony Jefferson (23) after receiving a first quarter fumble against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Ducks' safety had plenty to share, as he explained how he likes what Hamilton brings to the table. He also explained some things that Hamilton does well, but from his own point of view as a future NFL player.

“I do like his game. I watched him a good amount. How he plays closer to the box like a big nickel, they love blitzing him as the few clips you just showed, and they're playing a lot of cover three. In the past, they played a lot of cover three, so he was down closer to the hook, dropper, curl flat drops. I really like playing that position, so I liked watching him and seeing how he does it,” Thieneman said.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Thieneman is someone who has a lot of versatility, as he has become a top player within the defensive back room for this upcoming class. He has a special capability of playing drop back safety, and is one of the better players when it comes to that area, but he can also slide into a cornerback position if needed.

The prospect has the chance of having a huge future with a team in the slot of the cornerback room, which is often referred to as the star position. This is something that he can do very well, and is someone who will be trusted to do this more than nearly any other player in the class, if not more than all of them.

Thieneman is currently expected to be the second safety selected off the board, as he follows behind Caleb Downs from Ohio State. Downs is a generational talent, but make no mistake about it, almost any other class and Thieneman would be the first safety selected off the board.

If Thieneman does play to his full capability, he will have the chance to be far greater than Kyle Hamilton, which is saying something, as Hamilton is one of the best safeties in the league playing a very specific role that Thieneman is expected to fit.

