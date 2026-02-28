Dillon Thieneman Compared to Caleb Downs After the NFL Combine

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and prospects are now seeing their stocks rise and fall, which is ramping up, as the prospects are now competing at the NFL Combine. There are many different Oregon Ducks stars competing at the combine, including arguably the best defensive prospect for the Ducks, Dillon Thieneman.

Thieneman turned heads during drills at the NFL Combine, most notably running his 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds and jumping 41 inches during the vertical leap. Meanwhile, his measurements also look promising for the former Oregon safety.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman Compared to Caleb Downs in Wingspan

The talented prospect has been measuring in many areas, including his wingspan, which caught the attention of many in attendance. The prospect measured quite well when it comes to the wingspan, as he finished with a measurement that is five inches better than top-five projected draft pick Caleb Downs, who is considered the top safety in this year's draft class.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This is a big deal due to the fact that the talented prospect is someone who will be played in multiple different areas. He is expected to play as a drop-back safety, but will also have the chance to play in the slot in what many will refer to as the star position. This is often used to prevent the quick outs, cuts across the middle, and, of course, blitzing the quarterback.

MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused

MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

With Thieneman becoming one of the better safety testers in the combine, he will likely secure a better draft pick than he expected, as there are multiple teams that need to draft a safety at some point in this draft class. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicted the Minnesota Vikings to select Thieneman in the first round.

"Harrison Smith is 37 years old; he might retire this offseason, and even if he returns, the safety room in Minnesota still has to be replenished. How about a Smith clone? Thieneman might not have Smith's 6-foot-2 size (he's 6-foot), but he reads the QB well and is savvy. That matters a lot in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' defense, which asks a lot of rookies," Kiper said.

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell greets Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman Background

Thieneman is a defensive star from the Oregon program, who transferred into the program as one of the top safeties available in the portal. With the Ducks, Thieneman totaled 96 tackles and two interceptions. He started his career with the Purdue Boilermakers, where he would have six interceptions as a true freshman.

Luckily for the talented prospect from the Oregon program, he is one of the many players who can fit in multiple franchise schemes. In fact, the talented prospect is talented enough to play almost anywhere in the NFL, as he is going to be a player who sees the field in year one as long as he continues to grow as a prospect and remains healthy, which is what is currently expected.