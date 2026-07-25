EA Sports College Football 27 Simulation Teases Oregon's Championship Chances
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The Ducks may be the highest-ranked team in EA Sports College Football 2027 with a 91 overall rating, with the highest-ranked player in the cover model and quarterback Dante Moore with a 96 rating, but the accolades in a virtual setting don't essentially mean the Ducks will find success on the field.
Or does it? A recent experiment running simulations of the popular video game suggests that the long-sought-after national title for the Ducks is feasible, at least in a few certain scenarios.
EA Sports College Football Simulation Shows Path to Championship
In an article posted Thursday by ESPN's Max Olson, the team at the iconic sports publication ran the 2026 season schedule 26 times using the new video game format to discover the national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and who advances to the College Football Playoff.
During these simulations, Oregon did not crack the top nine slots for the number of appearances in the playoffs. The Ducks did win the National Championship twice. For the conference championships, only one simulation placed the Ducks as the Big Ten title holder.
Big Ten Champions For ESPN's EA College Football 2027 Simulations
1. Ohio State 15
2. USC 3
3. Indiana 2
4. UCLA 2
5. Michigan 1
6. Nebraska 1
7. Oregon 1
8. Penn State 1
Heisman Trophy Projections
There's also the results of which athletes won the most Heisman Trophys during the teams' 26 simulation runs. For Oregon's Dante Moore, the returning Duck was invited to the ceremony in New York without winning twice compared to Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer who recieved the award in four of the 26 simulations and Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown getting three.
It's also notable that ESPN reported during these simulations, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin did not recieve an invite to any of the virtual Heisman Trophy ceremonies, despite earning six National Championship victories during the simulation.
Shifting Allegiance
To make these simulations even more curious, the transfer portal option in the game drummed up the most unique scenarios focused around sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore. During the experiment, Moore moved to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, and shockingly an all-in NIL offer from Missouri.
As one of the top targets for Dante Moore entering the 2026 season, the chances of Dakorien Moore leaving the Ducks anytime soon isn't very probable, but not impossible once Dante Moore departs the program. Still, with the amount of resources and field time Dakorien gets from the Ducks makes it a very tough vision to see him leaving the program so flippently like in the video game.
But that's the point: it's all a video game. Though the simulations of the 2026 season give a few scenarios that might come to fruition, a lot of the results coming from ESPN's jaunt into the video game world feel fairly far-fetched. To fully know if any of these virtual happenings come true, fans need to wait a few more months till the season opens. Until then, it seems like EA Sports College Football 2027 is best used to fantasize and create a unique result.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.