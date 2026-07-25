EA Sports College Football 27 Simulation Teases Oregon's Championship Chances

The Ducks may be the highest-ranked team in EA Sports College Football 2027 with a 91 overall rating, with the highest-ranked player in the cover model and quarterback Dante Moore with a 96 rating, but the accolades in a virtual setting don't essentially mean the Ducks will find success on the field.

Or does it? A recent experiment running simulations of the popular video game suggests that the long-sought-after national title for the Ducks is feasible, at least in a few certain scenarios.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrate his touchdown catch against the Indiana Hoosiers with teammates during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EA Sports College Football Simulation Shows Path to Championship

In an article posted Thursday by ESPN's Max Olson, the team at the iconic sports publication ran the 2026 season schedule 26 times using the new video game format to discover the national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and who advances to the College Football Playoff.

During these simulations, Oregon did not crack the top nine slots for the number of appearances in the playoffs. The Ducks did win the National Championship twice. For the conference championships, only one simulation placed the Ducks as the Big Ten title holder.

Big Ten Champions For ESPN's EA College Football 2027 Simulations

1. Ohio State 15

2. USC 3

3. Indiana 2

4. UCLA 2

5. Michigan 1

6. Nebraska 1

7. Oregon 1

8. Penn State 1

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) draws back to pass Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heisman Trophy Projections

There's also the results of which athletes won the most Heisman Trophys during the teams' 26 simulation runs. For Oregon's Dante Moore, the returning Duck was invited to the ceremony in New York without winning twice compared to Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer who recieved the award in four of the 26 simulations and Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown getting three.

It's also notable that ESPN reported during these simulations, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin did not recieve an invite to any of the virtual Heisman Trophy ceremonies, despite earning six National Championship victories during the simulation.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; The College Football Playoff trophy on the sideline prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shifting Allegiance

To make these simulations even more curious, the transfer portal option in the game drummed up the most unique scenarios focused around sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore. During the experiment, Moore moved to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, and shockingly an all-in NIL offer from Missouri.

As one of the top targets for Dante Moore entering the 2026 season, the chances of Dakorien Moore leaving the Ducks anytime soon isn't very probable, but not impossible once Dante Moore departs the program. Still, with the amount of resources and field time Dakorien gets from the Ducks makes it a very tough vision to see him leaving the program so flippently like in the video game.

But that's the point: it's all a video game. Though the simulations of the 2026 season give a few scenarios that might come to fruition, a lot of the results coming from ESPN's jaunt into the video game world feel fairly far-fetched. To fully know if any of these virtual happenings come true, fans need to wait a few more months till the season opens. Until then, it seems like EA Sports College Football 2027 is best used to fantasize and create a unique result.

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