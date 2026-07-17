Iconic Oregon Ducks Tradition Lands in New EA Sports College Football Game

When it comes to defining moments of an Oregon Ducks football game experience, fans will likely name the "Coming Home" sing-along at the end of the first quarter, The Duck riding the Harley Davidson motorcycle to bring out the team, and getting a serving of Umpqua Dairy's "Duck Tracks" ice cream to enjoy.

Arguably, a Duck tradition that's the most-known hallmark of an Oregon gameday is the third quarter "Shout" celebration, which now has a virtual version in EA Sports College Football 2027.

The Duck enters Autzen Stadium before the game against Indiana October 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Shout" Mod Available in EA Sports College Football 2027

Created by video game content creator @DDP_2k, the modification "ShoutOregon.fbmod" adds in the iconic "Shout" music originally performed by Otis Day & The Knights in the 1978 movie "Animal House", shot on the University of Oregon campus.

That same creator has also made several other music modifications for teams across the nation, including LSU's controversial "Neck" chant and Tennesee's "Rocky Top" walk-out music.

Other content creators working on modifications for the game involve Alabama's "Thunderstruck" walk-out, changes to on-screen graphics to reflect broadcast channels (FOX Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports), and refining graphics ranging from the look of each campus to the appearance of athlete and coach character models.

Oregon fans fill Autzen Stadium in a stripe pattern as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How To Get "Shout" On EA Sports College Football 2027

Installing the "ShoutOregon.fbmod" takes a bit of patience and basic computer experience, but it's fairly easy for those accustomed to gaming on their computer. For those wondering if the modification can be added to their Xbox or PlayStation, it's not. Only fans with a PC version of the game can install modifications by going into the software of the game.

In a Youtube video from content creator Shady Mike Gaming, the channel shows how to customize the game.

Once the file is downloaded, an app is needed to extract the file. There's also the process of maneuvering around EA Sports' "Anti Cheat" software to allow installation without breaking the ability to go online with the game and setting up a "Mod Manager" to successfully install that modification into the game.

Shady Mike Gaming does emphasize that when downloading modifications for the game, there is the chance of downloading a virus. Going through trusted communities and doing ample research can help prevent corrupting a PC or the game, but game modifications come with the threat of a virus inherently.

"Shout" Continues To Be Iconic

If the thought of "Why would people go through this much work for a song," popped up while reading, then there's some work to be done to understand why "Shout" continues to remain in the zeitgeist of Oregon Ducks fandom to this day.

The Duck cheers after a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Shout" began to play at the end of the third quarter for Oregon football games in 2010, as an ode to the famous movie's roots with the Ducks showing the original scene from the movie.

In 2015, sportswear brand and longtime Oregon Ducks partner Nike filmed their own version of the famous "Shout" scene with Duck legends like former running backs LaMichael James and Kenjon Barner, decathalon star Ashton Eaton, former quarterback Marcus Mariota, former quarterback Dan Fouts, broadcaster Neil Everett, and many more.

Now, whenever "Shout" plays at Autzen Stadium, it's a common occurrence to see players from the Ducks and sometimes opposing teams dancing along to the catchy tune. Social media videos of the players enjoying the celebration often go viral online, continuing to push the Duck tradition into the limelight.

In-Game Purchases

Another hot topic following the July 9 release of the game is the debate around micro-transactions within the game. Upon release, EA Sports College Football 2027 became the first game in the series to include micro-transactions in their Dynasty and Road To Glory play modes, when the only game mode that included payments in their 2024 reboot was the Ultimate Team mode.

After massive backlash and pay-for-play allegations aimed at the company, EA Sports announced on July 10 that micro-transactions would be removed from both the Dynasty and Road To Glory play modes.

Given the Ducks are not only the No. 1 ranked team in the game, but also boast quarterback Dante Moore as a cover model, this annoucement makes it so more fans can enjoy a very Duck-centered game without a lofty price tag after playing.

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