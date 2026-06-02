Dante Moore Gets Candid On EA Sports College Football Cover

As the buzz continues to pick up for the Oregon Ducks’ 2026 season, their star quarterback, Dante Moore, picked up a new accolade in the offseason. EA Sports College Football officially revealed the cover of its 2027 edition of the video game on June 2, and Moore is one of the three cover athletes.

Moore spoke about what it meant to be one of the few athletes to grace the cover in a new behind-the-scenes video.

Dante Moore Breaks Down Milestone in Behind-the-Scenes

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore joins Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney on the cover of the standard edition. After EA Sports released a picture of the cover, GoDucks posted a video of Moore at the cover shoot.

“This might be one of the biggest things you can ever do, man,” Moore said in the video posted by GoDucks. “As a kid, I played the game. Growing up, you knew, of course, the Denard Robinson's, the Tim Tembow’s. As a kid, you’re like, ‘One day I want to be on the cover.’ So, when you get that call, that email to be on the cover, it’s a dream come true.”

Kewan Lacy. Malachi Toney. Dante Moore.



Your #CFB27 cover athletes are officially here.



Full reveal Thursday, 6/4 at 8 PM ET

🔗: https://t.co/6mLj03LkTz pic.twitter.com/uZhCVXCo2Q — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 2, 2026

Oregon Ducks' History With EA Sports College Football

Joey Harrington graces the cover of NCAA Football 2003 on Jan. 7, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While being named a cover athlete for the game is a notable feat in its own right, it’s even more impressive for Moore when taking into consideration the history of Oregon players on the cover. Moore is the first Ducks player on the cover since former quarterback Joey Harrington in 2002.

Even Oregon greats such as Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota or long-time Oregon starting quarterback Justin Herbert didn’t have the opportunity Moore’s earned. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and The Duck mascot were on the cover of the deluxe edition in 2026, but Moore remains the only player on the standard edition cover in over two decades.

EA Sports College Football added in the June 2 reveal that the full 2027 cover reveal is set for Thursday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Buzz Grows for Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks’ 2026 Season

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Moore’s involvement as a cover athlete comes in the midst of excitement that continues to build for the Ducks’ 2026 college football season. The quarterback was projected to be the No. 2 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, but announced he would return to Eugene for another season, impacting the Ducks’ expected trajectory.

With Moore’s return, he has an opportunity to contend for the Heisman Trophy and help the Ducks push for their first National Championship. He finished the 2025 season with 3,565 passing yards on 71.8 percent completion and 32 total touchdowns in just his first season as an Oregon starter.

Lanning and the Ducks returned a majority of their eligible starters from last season, with the exception of tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman, who were first-round NFL Draft selections. With the core of the team returning, Moore will look to help the group build off last season’s finish, where the Ducks went to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The EA Sports College Football cover could end up being the first of many accolades Moore picks up in 2026.

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