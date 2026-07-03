Oregon Ducks Earn Surprising Athletic Department Ranking
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CBSSports' Cody Nagel recently ranked colleges based on their 2025-2026 success in the athletics department.
The Ducks hold the No. 18-ranked athletics program across six marquee sports, which include football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball, per CBS Sports. Here is how the 2025-2026 season went for each of the Ducks' athletic programs.
Football
College football is arguably the sport with the best finish for Oregon, as they finished in the semis of the college football playoff and fell short to the later-crowned college football champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. This team fought all season long and only lost a total of two games, with both losses coming against the Hoosiers. The Ducks also defeated some tough teams, including the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the JMU Dukes in the CFP.
Baseball
The college baseball season is officially over, and while things didn't end the way that the Ducks would have wanted, they still finished inside the top 16 after falling short in the Super Regionals against the Texas Longhorns. The Ducks finished the season with a 43-18 record and were a contributing factor to a higher ranking, although an Omaha appearance could have helped the Ducks finish higher on the list.
Men's Basketball
The men's basketball season was arguably the most disappointing season for any of the teams on this list, as they failed to make March Madness. They finished with a record under .500 as the team only won 12 games last season. This includes a 5-15 record in the Big Ten. The Ducks will hope for a better finish next season, as this team hurt the ranking more than anything.
Women's Basketball
The women's basketball team was underwhelming, although they weren't as unsuccessful as the men's basketball team. They still finished with a 23-13 record. The Ducks finished their season in the second round of the tournament after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies. Their loss was against the Texas Longhorns, who defeated the Ducks in blowout fashion. This team likely falls behind the average ranking,
Softball
The softball season was one to remember, as the Ducks finished the season with a record of 41-14, including a 20-4 record against teams inside the Big Ten. While they didn't make it all the way to Oklahoma City, they did host a regional. They fell short in their regional, which left a sour taste in the mouths of fans, but what they produced all season long is undeniable. This team would likely be an average team compared to the No. 18, but still should be considered a success last season.
Volleyball
The volleyball team was a below-average team when compared to the rest of the nation, as they finished with a positive record but fell short in their stretch against teams in the Big Ten, as they finished with a negative record. Their final record was 17-13, but their season ended quickly, as they were not able to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive time.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_