Oregon Ducks Earn Surprising Athletic Department Ranking

CBSSports' Cody Nagel recently ranked colleges based on their 2025-2026 success in the athletics department.

The Ducks hold the No. 18-ranked athletics program across six marquee sports, which include football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball, per CBS Sports. Here is how the 2025-2026 season went for each of the Ducks' athletic programs.

Football

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to the song “Shout” during a timeout at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

College football is arguably the sport with the best finish for Oregon, as they finished in the semis of the college football playoff and fell short to the later-crowned college football champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. This team fought all season long and only lost a total of two games, with both losses coming against the Hoosiers. The Ducks also defeated some tough teams, including the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the JMU Dukes in the CFP.

Baseball

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The college baseball season is officially over, and while things didn't end the way that the Ducks would have wanted, they still finished inside the top 16 after falling short in the Super Regionals against the Texas Longhorns. The Ducks finished the season with a 43-18 record and were a contributing factor to a higher ranking, although an Omaha appearance could have helped the Ducks finish higher on the list.

Men's Basketball

An injured Nate Bittle, center, joins his Oregon teammates before the game against Michigan Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The men's basketball season was arguably the most disappointing season for any of the teams on this list, as they failed to make March Madness. They finished with a record under .500 as the team only won 12 games last season. This includes a 5-15 record in the Big Ten. The Ducks will hope for a better finish next season, as this team hurt the ranking more than anything.

Women's Basketball

Oregon coach Kelly Graves calls to his team during the first half against Utah. Eug 120620 Uowbb 06 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The women's basketball team was underwhelming, although they weren't as unsuccessful as the men's basketball team. They still finished with a 23-13 record. The Ducks finished their season in the second round of the tournament after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies. Their loss was against the Texas Longhorns, who defeated the Ducks in blowout fashion. This team likely falls behind the average ranking,

Softball

Oregon softball players meet with Coach Melyssa Lombardi before their game against Iowa at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 5, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The softball season was one to remember, as the Ducks finished the season with a record of 41-14, including a 20-4 record against teams inside the Big Ten. While they didn't make it all the way to Oklahoma City, they did host a regional. They fell short in their regional, which left a sour taste in the mouths of fans, but what they produced all season long is undeniable. This team would likely be an average team compared to the No. 18, but still should be considered a success last season.

Volleyball

Oregon volleyball coach Trent Kersten celebrates with his team after defeating Colorado State at Matthew Knight Arena.. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The volleyball team was a below-average team when compared to the rest of the nation, as they finished with a positive record but fell short in their stretch against teams in the Big Ten, as they finished with a negative record. Their final record was 17-13, but their season ended quickly, as they were not able to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive time.

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